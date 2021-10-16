Garrett Doucette’s turkey chili was a favorite among judges and guests alike, Tuesday, at Kinship’s Annual Soup and Chili Cook-off for Kids.
It was nothing new for Doucette, who was representing Upsala Fire and Rescue along with Anderson Custom Processing at the contest. It was his second time sweeping the chili portion of the competition. He won the first place Judge’s Prize and the People’s Choice Award.
But this year’s prize was a bit different from the ones he has claimed in the past. His “Showin’ Smoke Chili” wasn’t his own recipe.
In 2018, his creamy chili turkey recipe was one of five chosen for Hormel Foods’ Firehouse Chili Contest.
After submitting his story, his recipe and a photo to the contest in July 2018, he waited a while and had not heard back.
“About the end of August, one day I get a phone call,” Doucette said. “The caller ID says, ‘Austin.’ I don’t know anybody in Austin, so I let it ring. They’re like, ‘Yeah, this is so and so at the HR promotions department at Hormel in Austin. We’re wondering if you’re interested in flying out to New York to compete in the finals for this chili contest. There will be (five) of you, total.’ I said, ‘Well, sure! Let me see if I can get the time off.’”
His bosses at Anderson Custom Processing were more than happy to let him go. They even donated some airline miles so he and his wife could fly first class on their way to New York.
At the contest, Doucette was representing the Midwest against competitors from fire stations in Virginia, Rhode Island, Texas and Florida.
“Everybody’s chili was based on where you live,” Doucette said. “So the guy that lives in Rhode Island — it’s scallops, it’s clams, it’s mussels. The guy that lives in Florida — it’s plantains. And Texas, they don’t put beans in chili in Texas, and he’s got dark lager beer in his. So, I mean, you’ve got (five) completely different chilis.”
Doucette did not win the grand prize of $10,000 for Upsala Fire and Rescue and another $20,000 donated to the Fallen Firefighters Association in the department’s name. However, he did win 60 gallons of Hormel chili for the department.
He also got the recipe for the winning chili from Eddy Dumire from Woodbridge, Virginia, a volunteer firefighter in Dale City, Virginia.
“The chili that I made tonight is the chili that won that night,” Doucette said. “I’ve been waiting two years now to make this chili. Now I’m going to find the guy back on Facebook and tell him that I won the judge contest with his chili.”
Though it was the first time he entered with someone else’s recipe, Doucette is no stranger to the winner’s circle at Kinship’s Annual Soup and Chili Cook-off for Kids. This year marked his fourth People’s Choice Award for Best Chili and the second time he’s taken home the top judge’s prize.
Doucette said he started making turkey chili in about 2007 because he and his father, Robert, grew turkeys for a living. He first entered the contest in Little Falls “about seven years ago,” he said. Prior to that, he had never been to the cook-off as a guest, cooker or as a participant.
“When I did it that year, I was the only white chili, the only turkey chili that year,” Doucette said. “I’m like, ‘It’s a good time. I know a lot of people, it’s for a great cause; whatever.’”
At the end of the night, they started reading off the judge’s choices for top chili. After the third- and second-place winners had been announced, Doucette figured his entry had not made the impression he had hoped. He started to get ready to go home.
“Then they pulled our name out for first for the judges, and I’m like, ‘Whoa. That’s pretty cool,’ Then we’re waiting for the People’s Choice and I got that one, too. So, I won both the first year,” he said.
Doucette was encouraged to go back and defend his titles. The second year, he got third place from the judges but, again, he received the People’s Choice Award.
“Then they’re like, ‘You may as well go for it again,’” Doucette said. “Because what’s three strikes in bowling?”
The answer: turkey.
He came back and was again chosen as a runner-up by the judges. He got his turkey, though, earning the People’s Choice Award for the third consecutive year.
After a year off, he came back to the cook-off to find he was one of three or four turkey chilis. He planned to come back again after another year off, but turned his focus to the Hormel contest after learning about it in April 2018.
“One gal in my fire department saw a thing on Facebook for this chili contest in New York, so she sends it to me,” he said. “She goes, ‘Hey, do you want to give this a try? You did good in the other one.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell? What’s the worst that could happen?’”
The winners of Kinship’s Annual Soup and Chili Cook-off for Kids:
Judge’s prize - Best soup
1st - Bacon Cheeseburger Soup - Chef Mike’s Catering;
2nd - Hogwarts Wild Rice Soup - Purple Carrot Market; and
3rd - Reuben Soup - Old Creamery Cafe/Creative Catering.
Judge’s prize - Best chili
1st - Showin’ Smoke Chili - Garrett Doucette;
2nd - Kent’s Chili - Perkins; and
3rd - Fab Four Bean Chili - Crock & Roll.
People’s Choice Awards
Best Theme - Purple Carrot Market
Best Soup - Reuben Soup - Old Creamery Cafe/Creative Catering
Best Chili - Showin’ Smoke Chili - Garrett Doucette.
