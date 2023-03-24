Jadyn Dorn and Lily Riley have been named as the March Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School.
They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Dorn is the daughter of Ken and Marilyn Dorn. She has two older brothers, Brady and Brent, as well as a sister-in-law, Tarynn, and two nephews, Hank and Vince.
During her high school career, Dorn played volleyball this past year. She is also vice president of the Minnesota Honor Society and involved in WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), Spanish Club and Peer Helping.
Dorn said her favorite activity is spending time with her close friends and family.
“They are my favorite people and they mean a lot to me,” she said.
“I have had the pleasure of knowing Jadyn Dorn for the past six years as she has been a student in many of my FACS classes,” said adviser Jaime Strohmeier. She has also been Dorn’s volleyball coach and Honor Society adviser.
“Jadyn is a top notch student, who is determined and dedicated to her academics and extracurricular activities. She has an excellent work ethic and is always willing to go the extra mile. She leads by example and shows compassion and kindness toward others,” Strohmeier said.
“Jadyn will be successful in whatever she chooses to do, because she has a positive attitude, is hardworking and motivated,” Strohmeier said. “She will be greatly missed.”
Becoming an aunt to Hank and Vince is what Dorn said has been her most memorable experience.
Dorn’s grandmother, Stella Stuckmayer, is her biggest role model.
“She is one of the most hardworking people I know,” Dorn said. “Her faith in God has also been super inspiring to me and I love that she shows it in everything she does.”
Staying on the A honor roll every semester, despite taking numerous college classes, is what Dorn considers her greatest accomplishment.
The young woman whose friends would describe as honest, caring, hardworking and stubborn, will miss her best friends as she leaves high school.
“I’ve known most of them for years and I am definitely going to miss seeing them every day,” she said.
Dorn plans to attend the College of St. Scholastics for nursing after graduation. She plans to go into either perioperative nursing or ER nursing.
Riley is the daughter of Jeff and Tiffany Riley and Mark and Alicia Kapus. She has two siblings, Isla, age 7, and Eli, age 9.
Active in school, Riley has been involved in basketball as a captain, softball, WEB, EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Travel Club as president, Youth group as a leader, Peer Helping and band. She has been named as an Athlete of the Week.
Of her activities, Riley said basketball is her favorite.
“I met some lifelong friends and learned so much through playing, like perseverance, sportsmanship and teamwork,” she said.
Sports also plays a part in Riley’s most memorable experiences at school.
“My most memorable experience was doing the victory chant at pep fest and participating in all the homecoming activities,” she said.
“Lily has been an incredible student in the band program. She always has a positive attitude and is a fantastic leader, in and out of the classroom,” said Pierz Schools Band Director Joel Pohland.
“She has a passion for greatness and she goes beyond my expectations of my seniors in the band program. Lily is always willing to be a voice for her classmates and always provides great ideas for how we can make the band program even better for the future generations,” he said. “Lily is a student who is very trustworthy and will always be willing to listen to my ideas and provide feedback to make the band room a great place to be. Her leadership and voice will be greatly missed, but I know Lily will do fantastic things in the future.”
Dorn also listed her grandmother, Judy Riley, as her role model.
“She was the strongest, hardest working, kindest person I have ever met,” Riley said.
Becoming a basketball captain is what Riley lists as her greatest accomplishment.
“I saw all of my hard work and dedication pay off,” she said.
As she heads toward graduation, Riley said the friends who would describe her as kind, hardworking and generous, will miss seeing all of them, and her teachers, every day.
Riley plans to attend Mayville State University to major in physical and health education with a minor in coaching and DAPE.
“I will also be a part of the Mayville Comets basketball team as well,” she said.
As Students of the Month, Dorn and Riley are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
