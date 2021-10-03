Minnesota spent much of the summer in the throes of one of the worst droughts in state history.
The dry conditions not only caused problems for farmers and necessitated water use restrictions, they also made fire a considerable threat throughout the summer. Wildfires in northeastern Minnesota — such as the 27,000-acre Greenwood fire near Ely — have put the entire state under a hazy cloud of smoke on more than one occasion. But those weren’t the only wildfires that broke out in 2021.
Jason Kern, resource protection program forester with the Little Falls office of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Forestry, said this is a fire season unlike any he has seen in his 20 years with the agency.
“In Minnesota, our landmark fire seasons that everyone always talks about are 1976, 1988 and, now, 2021,” Kern said. “A lot of the guys that were around in 1988 have said this year has been a reasonable comparison to that season.
“We’ve been in drought seasons before, but this is beyond the pale,” he said.
The Little Falls office manages eight counties in terms of fire protection — Morrison, Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright. In five of those counties — Morrison, Benton, Sherburne, Mille Lacs and Kanabec — it provides an initial attack, meaning it responds to the first call. In the other three counties, they will respond if they are called out to support local fire departments.
The office has nine permanent employees, along with 15 firefighters that can be called in when conditions warrant it. There are also three field stations with three permanent employees each located in Onamia, Mora and Zimmerman.
The spring wildfire season in Minnesota typically runs from mid-March through mid-May, but the season starts in earnest for the DNR firefighters in January with their annual training. They take that opportunity to prepare for whatever may come, including a review of the previous year’s incidents and taking physical tests.
Kern said there are typically only a few “nuisance fires” in the Little Falls region during the summer before the fall fire season, which runs from mid-September through mid-November.
“We’ve seen a large uptick in fires everywhere this year,” he said. “It’s definitely way, way above average. Around Little Falls, you have a lot of light fuels and grasses that dry out. Even when something looks green, it can just burn right up when it’s this dry.”
Another issue local firefighters have to keep in mind is peat fires in swamps and wetlands. Kern said these can be particularly difficult, as peat can burn for “weeks, months, even years.” Because it is so insidious and it burns in the ground, it takes a lot of effort and a lot of personnel to fight those fires.
Kern said spring wildfires are often caused by the transfer of debris, such as grass and leaves, while farm equipment, lawn mowers and ATVs tend to ignite a lot of the fires in the summer and fall.
When the DNR responds to a fire in Morrison County, for example, they communicate with emergency services such as local departments and the Sheriff’s Office while en route. Kern’s job, once on scene, is to help manage personnel and equipment, with safety being the top priority.
“We monitor the weather, because the weather is what drives the fire to us,” he said. “Every day we brief everyone and go through a fire behavior report. We tell all of the firefighters what to expect in terms of spread, fuels, flame length.”
The DNR’s role can expand beyond the borders of its usual coverage area, as well. During the last two weeks, Kern and his crew were in northern Minnesota running incident management at the Greenwood fire. They can also be called to fires or natural disasters in other states, if there isn’t anything that requires their attention in Minnesota. In the past, members of the local office have been called on to assist in the wake of hurricanes and earthquakes throughout the U.S.
Whether it’s at the scene of a grass fire east of Flensburg, near the Boundary Waters or after a hurricane has slammed the Gulf of Mexico, Kern said the key to their success is cooperation with other agencies.
“The DNR can’t put out these fires by ourselves,” he said. “No agency has the ability to do this by themselves. That’s why it’s so important to have that cooperative effort. I spend a lot of my time as a leader establishing relationships and working with the local departments so that when we’re on a scene together, we can work effectively.”
When responding to a fire locally, the DNR provides personnel and equipment. It has four grass rigs, two track vehicles, one utility-body rig and a type four rig that is capable of towing heavier equipment and additional water.
Kern said what his agency brings to the table in comparison to local departments is extra equipment, such as track vehicles and aircraft, along with knowledge. The DNR’s specialty is handling wildfires, giving it an advantage to take the lead when such a fire breaks out in Morrison County. Also, as a state agency, it has access to the northeast cache of equipment near Grand Rapids, which provides support to the 20 northeasternmost states in the nation.
“I look at it as a team effort,” Kern said. “When they have large fires, we can come in and help in any way that they need us. Us working together provides a lot of protection to keep things contained as the fire spreads and grows.”
In fact, he said that collaborative spirit has been a huge help as his crew has been on the scene at the Greenwood fire. He said, as he walked through the parking lot at headquarters, he saw license plates from places such as Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Delaware.
That is one area where the 2021 season differs from the previous standard bearers of 1988 and 1976. He said this year it has been a “true team effort.” That wasn’t necessarily the case during previous landmark seasons.
“The biggest thing is that we’re all looking out for each other and the communities that we’re serving,” Kern said. “If everyone can go home at the end of the day, and if everyone who lives in the area where we’re working can go back to their homes, that was a good day. Grass and trees will grow back.”
