The newly-formed District Advisory Committee met for the first time in Upsala, April 26. The participants were pleased with the initial gathering.
“I felt the introductory DAC meeting went very well and we had a productive discussion about the role of the committee and goals moving forward,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
“There were about eight people there,” Board Member Mike Klasen reported to the School Board at its meeting, April 26.
The committee goals are centered in the district’s curriculum, but there is also opportunity for guidance in other areas.
“I feel we can utilize the committee’s input in other District initiatives as well,” said Capelle. “Our strategic planning and programming is one area where the committee’s input can be valuable.”
The consensus of the attendees was to meet about once each quarter. The next meeting will be scheduled for fall 2023, once the new school year is underway.
“I am certain that the committee’s role will evolve as we continue to meet over the next year,” Capelle said.
“We’ll be learning as we go,” Klasen said.
For more information, contact vcapelle@upsala.k12.mn.us.
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, April 26, the Upsala School Board:
• Received the first report from new Building and Grounds Manager Andy Harren, after one week on the job. He found only two of 23 restroom air handlers working, but got another seven working that day. He hoped to have all 23 working within a week. He is also cleaning all the air vents in the school;
• Listened to a report from Sourcewell representatives Paul Drange and Aaron Sinclair. Sinclair described his role as being a district strategy partner, getting “imbedded with school districts”;
• Heard a report from Board Member Dean Peterson from the finance committee regarding an anticipated slight reduction in enrollment. “We don’t have specific numbers yet,” he said. “We don’t anticipate cutting any staff member who doesn’t want to be cut;”
• Learned from Supt. Vern Capelle that a revenue decrease in anticipated for the remainder of the FY 2023 as well as with the FY 2024 budget. There should be a budget draft for review ready for the May meeting;
• Adopted a resolution calling for a building bond election in August;
• Adopted a resolution that declared the district’s intention to use bond funds to reimburse any up-front costs of the project that might be incurred and paid from the general fund. Mike Klasen voted no;
• Adopted a resolution to issue General Obligation Facilities Maintenance bonds in the amount of $4.595 million. Mike Klasen voted no;
• Approved donations of $400 from anonymous to the Senior Class, and from the Lions Club: $475 to the athletic department for a jump measuring device, $500 for government class field trip, $860 for post-prom, $1,000 to the junior class and $2,000 to the AR store;
• Approved a requested leave of absence for the 2023-2024 school year for a staff member currently on professional leave. By law, up to three years’ leave is allowed, and in some cases up to five years;
• Approved a salary schedule lane advancement for Karlee Peterson from MA+30 to MA+37;
• Authorized the administration to hire up to six summer custodial workers at $12.50 per hour for 28 hours per week;
• Accepted the following grant awards: Title I (used for intervention support in reading and math, a 10% decrease from previous year) for $43,926.50, Title II (used for class size reduction, a 25% decrease) for $6,389.41 and Title IV (used for professional development) for $10,000;
• Accepted a Pathways II grant for FY2023 of $15,000; and
• Approved the preschool summer programming offering, for children entering kindergarten in the fall. There will be four sessions, all in the morning. This does not include transportation.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m.
