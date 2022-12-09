Apartment rendering

An artist’s rendering shows what a new 49-unit apartment complex in Little Falls, for which a development agreement was approved Monday, might look once it’s completed.

 Cole Group Architects

There are 49 new places to live coming to Little Falls.

Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a development agreement with Community Asset Development Group (CADG) to develop the new apartment complex on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes. The resolution passed with a 7-1 vote, as Council Member James Storlie cast the lone vote in opposition.

