There are 49 new places to live coming to Little Falls.
Monday, the Little Falls City Council approved a development agreement with Community Asset Development Group (CADG) to develop the new apartment complex on an extension of 14th Street Southeast, just south of the River Rock Townhomes. The resolution passed with a 7-1 vote, as Council Member James Storlie cast the lone vote in opposition.
At the Council’s Nov. 21 meeting, Storlie likened the 25-year, $867,000 tax increment financing (TIF) with 4% interest included in the agreement to “paying interest on our own money.” However, the overall $8 million cost of the project will be paid for by CADG and its investors up front. The city will reimburse the developers for $867,000 worth of on-the-ground or in-the-ground construction by returning 90% of the annual property taxes it pays on the property over 25 years, or once the full amount is paid off, whichever comes first.
Monday, before casting a “no” vote, Storlie said the interest was a “dealbreaker” for him.
“As a public servant, I’ve got to weigh the difference between what we need and what our fiscal responsibilities are,” Storlie said. “I’m not opposed to the project. I’m opposed to the interest.”
“The interest isn’t on our money,” said Council President Brad Hircock. “It’s money that they’re paying up front.”
Prior to the regular meeting, four people representing the manufacturing sector of the community gave public comment in support of the project.
John Sorenson, director of sales at Falls Fabricating, told the Council that, in the “recent past,” there have been individuals at their business who have struggled to find affordable housing in the area. He was hopeful the new complex would help alleviate some of those issues.
“Also, as a business, we are looking to expand our footprint in the city and our employee count in the city,” Sorenson said. “We think this will help attract new employees and help us retain the existing ones.”
Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Deb Boelz wrote a letter of support for the project on behalf of her organization. On top of that, Tom Hoggarth represented the Chamber’s membership in urging the Council to approve the development agreement.
Hoggarth said the Chamber is currently conducting interviews with its membership concerning their needs for the future. A couple of months ago, owners and managers in the manufacturing sector took part in face to face interviews on that same topic.
“That group unanimously stated that their biggest need for their business to succeed was people for their workforce, day care for the children of employees and housing for employees,” Hoggarth said. “The 49-unit complex is a start, but don’t stop there.”
Deb Gruber, director of human resources for Barrett Petfood Innovations, commended city staff and the Council for supporting business and industry, her company included.
Right now, she said it would take another 50 employees in Little Falls for their facility to be fully staffed. They are looking for those employees, but there have also been discussions of expansion.
“We are ready to grow, and we’d like to grow here in Little Falls,” Gruber said. “But we need to know you’re supporting that growth. Housing for employees that we want to bring to the community is part of that, so we encourage your support.”
Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director Carol Anderson said her organization has supported the project for “a long time,” as evidenced by those who showed up in support, Monday.
She said the community has a “very, very good manufacturing base.” Those businesses have told her that they need housing in order to grow.
“They’re ready to do other expansions, but they have to know that there is going to be housing for their employees,” Anderson said.
Mike Melton, speaking on behalf of CADG, thanked those who came out to voice their support of the project. He said Radermacher, city staff, the Council and employees at his organization have put in “long hours” to make it happen.
Further, he said CADG was proud to be involved with Little Falls.
“Our initiative is to bring this project to fruition and support the business and growth and, just, all of the good stuff,” Melton said.
Council Member Raquel Lundberg added that she had spoken with a resident who urged her to support the agreement.
Shortly before the resolution came to a vote, Radermacher said the project had been in the works at the Council level since February 2021. The TIF was initially approved in May 2021, but inflation and rising construction costs made it difficult for CADG to secure financing. That caused delays in getting work started. In May, the Council agreed to restructure the TIF to what was eventually approved.
He said the support expressed earlier in the evening was reflective of the need for additional housing in the community.
What made this project unique, he said, is that there was a missing variable in the math problem regarding how to get it financed. That was balancing out the “unknown,” and the risks a private sector business such as CADG would be taking when there was, at the start, no evidence to show what would be needed to make the project work.
A housing study completed earlier this year indicated that the city has a need for 160 market rate apartment units.
When developers look at a community, Radermacher said they look at what is needed to build, the costs of building and what the city has for its current rate structure. The last of those was based off of the housing study. That aids them in going to the bank to get financing for development because they then know where they have to set rental rates to be profitable.
“Those rental rates aren’t high enough for the evidence that they have, so there’s a gap,” Radermacher said. “What we’re doing today is filling that gap and creating an opportunity for a project to get started.”
Completing the project, he said, will prove that Little Falls has the capacity to handle the project, along with the need and desire to get it done. It is also a sign to those employers that are investing in the community that the city is also doing its part to ensure those investments pay off.
“I believe firmly that if this project goes through — is successful, it gets built, it gets occupied — that the next project will come and will be a lot easier,” Radermacher said. “I don’t think there will be near the need for our involvement in terms of the funding and resources that are necessary to help this project get off the ground.”
