The Little Falls City Council discussed what options it had if a 49-unit apartment complex project continues to be delayed, at its most recent meeting.
In May 2021, the Council approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district plan that would enable developer Community Asset Development Group (CADG) to build a complex of market rate apartments off of an extension of 14th Street Southeast. The TIF plan has the potential to be amended, as inflation has caused the cost of the project to go up since it was approved.
Monday, Radermacher told the Council that, in his most recent conversation with a representative from CADG, he was told they were getting information together to provide more details on their current financing package. However, he said a .75% increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which was announced June 15, would likely present more challenges.
Ultimately, he said the group is still working on the project and has not indicated any plans to back out or delay it further. The financing piece, due mostly to inflation, has just slowed the process.
“If they keep delaying it, it’s probably going to keep going up and they’re going to keep having problems,” said Mayor Greg Zylka. “As I’m sure everybody is, we were all hoping that they’d be in the ground this year. Now, with as long as it’s taking, I’m sure that’s fairly unrealistic.”
He asked if the Council could give CADG some sort of timeline in terms of when they have to begin work on the project. Radermacher said, once a TIF district is approved, there is a deadline in terms of when it must be enacted.
City Finance Director Lori Kasella said the timeframe is three years.
Radermacher said that would be, from a statutory recourse standpoint, the biggest challenge the city would be facing.
“Otherwise, I do agree,” he said. “I’d like to see something take place, and if they’re not the ones to have the financing package to do the project — housing is absolutely a vast need for us. If there’s another developer that wants the same package deal that we’ve offered for that development.”
He said another piece to consider is the extension of 14th Street Southeast. That project was tied to other public improvement projects on Circle Drive and Gayle Drive in the bidding process, which went to Knife River, April 18, after it came in with a low bid of $2.254 million.
Radermacher said it was still in the plans to be completed this year, adding that he didn’t know how long they had to postpone that work.
‘We do have some time,” said City Engineer Greg Kimman. “They haven’t started over there yet. They’ll be using that as fill-in work. So, when Circle Drive, they get to a point where they need to move off-site for grading or whatever else, they’ll move over to 14th Street to keep the crews working, then they’ll jump back over to Circle Drive.”
Zylka asked if there was a concern about a delay in receiving materials to complete the road project. Kimman said he didn’t think so. He noted that he saw some of the manholes for Circle Drive have already been received, so he believed the contractors were already making sure they got what materials they could.
He guessed there is probably a lead time of about a month or a month and a half.
“Do we just proceed?” asked Council Member Leif Hanson. “I mean, we’re talking three years, we have the bids. To steal a term from 15 - 20 years ago, we could have a shovel ready location.”
Zylka said he thought that was a “great idea.”
“I agree,” Radermacher said. “I think a developer would be attracted by, ‘Here’s a platted out, three-and-a-half acre site ready for development for multi-family housing.’”
