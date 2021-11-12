The overall number of Morrison County children in need of adoption has been trending down for the past five years.
Tuesday, Morrison County Social Services Child Protection Supervisor Katie Knettel presented the latest adoption numbers to the Board of Commissioners. Earlier, the Board passed a resolution proclaiming November as National Adoption Month in Morrison County.
Knettel said in 2021, the number of state wards — children who are considered custody of the state due to both parents having their parental rights revoked — is 21. That is the same as the county saw in 2020 and continues a downward trajectory in recent years. The county was responsible for finding placement for 30 state wards in 2019, 32 in 2018 and 35 in 2017.
“I think that is partly due to the efforts we’ve been making to really try to keep children in homes when at all possible,” Knettel said.
Overall adoptions are down considerably this year. There have been three so far in 2021, after there were 14 in 2020 and 17 in 2019. Knettel said this is due in large part to the impact of COVID-19.
The temporary suspension of court hearings caused delays in the adoption finalization process. There were also no background checks being conducted during the pandemic — a part of the process which is required before an adoption can be finalized — along with overall delays in the county’s ability to get paperwork back from the state.
Of the 21 state wards in Morrison County this year, three have been adopted out and 12 are living in a pre-adoptive homes waiting for finalization. The latter are children whose current foster parents — whether they are relatives or not — desire to adopt them and are just waiting to get paperwork back from the state.
Five of those 21 children, however, are still in foster care at non-adoptive homes. Knettel and Morrison County Social Services Director Brad Vold said these five children have all experienced significant trauma, which has led to “substantial behavioral issues.”
“Really, a lot of these kids have high needs,” Knettel said. “They’re kids who are running away, they’re violent behavior, they have, often, probation or criminal involvement. They’re in our residential-type settings; sometimes group homes.”
Those five children have spent a combined 288 months in foster care — or, 24 years. Two of them had twice gone through failed adoptions in which a family wanted to permanently take them into their homes, but eventually came to the realization they couldn’t meet their behavioral needs.
Vold said the trauma these children experienced often happened in their parental homes prior to them ever coming into the foster system.
“It just makes it tougher,” he said. “Then, every time you have a failed adoption, that’s more trauma. Adoptive parents give it every effort and, unfortunately, sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”
One child also aged out of the program in 2021, meaning they turned 18 and were therefore, legally, an adult. Those children do still have access to extended foster care in which they can get assistance from Social Services until they turn 21. That program is grant-funded and is available to them on a voluntary basis.
“We don’t kick them to the curb,” Knettel said. “A lot of these kids are coming out of facility living, so they don’t know how to live independently, pay bills and take out their garbage and cook meals. We use that time as an opportunity to kind of support them, make sure they have set up what they need while they’re learning those skills of independent living.”
There are also federal requirements to which Social Services must adhere in terms of timely reunification with parents or moving toward adoption for children in foster care. Knettel said Morrison County has been making a concerted effort toward minimizing that time in recent years.
So far in 2021, two of the children spent between 7 - 12 months in foster care prior to the termination of parental rights. Ten of the 14 kids who were adopted in 2020 spent the same amount of time in foster care. Only one child who was adopted in Morrison County during the past two years spent 13 - 18 months.
The goal for that length of time is to be less than one year.
They are also trying to cut down on the amount of time a child is a state ward after they are adopted.
“Just prior to the pandemic we were having that primarily under six months,” Knettel said. “Now that we have some delays — like I said, in the paperwork, the licensing and the background studies — it’s a little bit longer. There were a couple that were in that 7 - 9 month range.”
The number of children who are being adopted by relatives has also increased in recent years. Knettel said when she started in the position nearly 20 years ago, most of the children were going to non-relative foster parents.
As recently as 2016, more children were permanently placed with non-relative foster parents compared to family members. Of the three kids adopted so far in 2021, all of them went to live with relatives.
“As time has gone on, we have had more and more family members who are willing to step up,” Knettel said. “Which, that really is the ideal situation for kids because they have a relationship with those people, it is less traumatic.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved two change orders for construction work done at the Little Falls/Morrison County Airport in the amounts of $6,600 and $9,615.11. The portion impacted is funded by grants;
• Approved the 2022 work plan and budget for the Fish Trap Lake Improvement District at $40 per property owner;
• Approved the 2022 - 2024 three-year memorandum of assosication (MOA) between Morrison County and the University of Minnesota for providing extension programs locally and employing extension staff;
• Appointed Stephanie Fyten as a District 4 representative on the Public Health Advisory Committee;
• Heard a presentation on special needs basic care services in Morrison County;
• Approved a conditional use permit for Galston Construction LLC to establish a rental storage business in Scandia Valley Township;
• Approved a request for Morrison County Ducks Unlimited to hold Bingo, Nov. 28, at the Rice Creek Hunting Club;
• Authorized a resolution for the final payment to C & L Excavating Inc. for the Centennial Drive project in Pierz;
• Approved Board meeting and planning session dates for 2022; and
• Entered a closed session with Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf to discuss litigation.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
