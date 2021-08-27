The last seven weeks have been strange for Morrison County Administrator Deb Gruber.
She has worked in county government for 16 years — the last 13 in her current role. But, as Sept. 3 approaches, she is about to embark on something she hasn’t done since not long after she graduated from St. Cloud State University. That is, work in the private sector.
Gruber announced on July 14 that she was leaving to pursue the next step in her career as director of human resources at RMS Energy in Randall. In the time since, she said she has gone from “ugly crying” one minute because of the people she’s going to miss, to “skipping down the hallway” the next due to her excitement for the upcoming opportunity.
“It’s weird to think of, you know, living life and not being a part of this place,” Gruber said. “But a place shouldn’t define you, and it doesn’t define me. While I’ve been a part of this, and while it’s meant the world to me for a long time, it isn’t the world of mine. That’s what I’m excited to recognize and to see.
“I’m actually kind of excited to see what life is like without being the county administrator, because unfortunately, that comes with a little bit of baggage, some of it really good and some of it tough,” she continued. “I’m excited to just be me.”
Going public
After receiving her finance degree from SCSU, Gruber went to work at a brokerage firm in St. Cloud. At the time, she met her husband, Jason, a native of Pierz, and moved to Morrison County. The couple lived in Little Falls, and Gruber was looking for work a little closer to home when, in 2005, the county treasurer position became vacant.
Though it is normally an elected position, the mid-term vacancy meant it would be appointed for the remainder of the term. She was intrigued.
“I had a bit of a connection to county government,” she said. “My dad actually served for Stearns County as the county surveyor for a long time, a couple of decades or so. He worked within the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, too, so I knew a little bit about what that world was.”
She interviewed with then County Administrator Tim Houle, and eventually the County Board. She got the gig. One year later, she had to run a campaign to maintain the position. She won the election, and began her first full term in January 2007.
She said holding that position — and having to win an election to remain — taught her a great deal about county government. It gave her an idea of what goes on in the minds of people in elected offices.
That lesson proved pivotal when, in 2008, Houle resigned as county administrator.
“I was approached by a couple of mentors at the time, and they said, ‘You need to apply,’” Gruber said. “I looked at them and I laughed, and I said, ‘Well, I don’t know anything about anything more than what I do in the Government Center.’”
It took a bit of coaxing, but she was interested in doing more than what she said was a somewhat limited scope of work as county treasurer. She applied through an outside search firm and said she was “nervous and scared and excited” all at once. Once again, she got the gig.
From there, she immediately dove into her work. In those early days, she said she had a lot of learning to do, and learned a valuable lesson about knowing when to ask for help.
“I latched on to anybody who knew more than me — which was almost everybody — and I made sure I really learned from others that were good at their work,” she said.
“It was crazy,” she said. “I got this job running this huge organization with, at the time, probably 250 employees and a $40 million budget.”
Learning on the job
That educational component to the position is one Gruber said has remained important throughout her 13 years as county administrator. She said, to this day, there isn’t a day when something new doesn’t come up.
That has reinforced the need to not only understand what everyone within the organization does, but also to be aware of their skill-sets and when they’re best suited to help with a given issue.
“In order to be successful, you need to know what you don’t know,” Gruber said. “And you need to be OK with that, because there’s nothing wrong with — not one person knows everything at all, and you need to recognize what you don’t know. You need to be humble enough to say, ‘I don’t know it,’ and then you need to find the answer.”
She said the ability to seek out the right people for advice or to help handle a particularly issue has remained one of her strong suits in the position. It is what allows Gruber to leave her current role with her “head held high and proud of the work” she did.
“I didn’t want to cause a problem for Morrison County by thinking that I’m looking for something because something’s really wrong, because it’s not,” Gruber said. “I’m not leaving the organization when it’s in a bad place. I’m leaving it in a very good place. I think that’s huge when it comes to me being good with this change and with knowing that the organization is going to be good with that change.”
Challenges and triumphs
Gruber started her time as Morrison County administrator in early 2009. The county — and nation as a whole — was reeling from the impacts of what later came to be known as The Great Recession. As such, the challenges in those early days were anything but ordinary.
She came in when employee contracts were due, and ended up negotiating contracts that called for no increases over three years. Some county employees had to take furloughs, and Gruber, along with the County Board, had to figure out where it could make revenue cuts.
“In a hurry I learned about being conservative and being thoughtful about what it is and how it is you spend the money that taxpayers are funding,” she said. “We did all of that. We were successful, and staff came to the table. I was so proud of how they responded, and how they recognized that we needed to look big picture, not just at each of us individually. That’s the way we’ve always approached it.”
Since then, she is proud of the way she and the county’s staff have responded to changes in the market. She also said transparency has been highly important to her, meaning she had to justify why cuts were needed in bad times and why increases were warranted in better times.
During her tenure, she said she took a great amount of pride in the fact employees did not leave for other jobs because they felt they weren’t being treated fairly. She said some had left for opportunities they couldn’t pass up — as she is now — but people have also come back to work with Morrison County.
She always strived to ensure employees felt respected, valued and knew their work was appreciated.
“That’s success, in my opinion,’ Gruber said.
Other accomplishments included the remodel of the Morrison County Government Center. She said it was a process that took seven years to complete, but she was particularly pleased with the results. Such projects can sometimes wear on an organization, she said, but that wasn’t the case for Morrison County.
She tried to set the tone every day with a positive attitude, even during difficult times.
“You have people that deal with some tough stuff every day,” Gruber said. “If we can’t have an environment and a culture that can allow for that really hard work to happen in a fun way, we’re all going to burn out and we’re all going to be miserable. I think that’s something that I’ve brought to the table — or at least have embraced here — is to make sure that we can all be familiar with each other, that this is a family, that we can have fun with each other and do serious work and get good results.”
Christmas cookies
Starting during a recession, at a time when keeping morale up was sometimes next to impossible, got Gruber started on one of her traditions during her tenure with Morrison County.
“I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, all I’m doing is taking things away from these employees that are working so hard, and all I’m doing is giving them bad news,’” Gruber said. “‘All I’m doing is, you know, cut, cut, cut to budgets.’”
That’s when the mom in her took over.
She started making ginger snap cookies for all of the employees of the county. It is a tradition she has kept up throughout her tenure, and one that allows her to take time to reflect on the past year while doing the baking.
She estimated she’s made about 12,000 cookies over the last 13 years.
It’s a small gesture, she admitted, but believes it’s those type of things that help remind employees that they’re appreciated.
“It’s important to make sure people understand what they mean to an organization and how they impact the organization,” Gruber said.
In thinking about advice she would give to her successor, that is part of it. She said it is important to take satisfaction in small successes. It is also helps to remain patient.
Most importantly, however, she said not to lose sight of what is fun about the work. Enjoy time with coworkers, and even though there is serious work to be done, don’t take everything too seriously.
“This job isn’t about you,” Gruber said. “Whoever comes in and sits in that chair, the job isn’t going to be about them. Morrison County is not about Deb Gruber. It never has been, and it shouldn’t be. It’s about those that we serve. It’s about the public that needs our service. It’s about all of that, and it’s not about one person.”
Moving on
Gruber said she was “soul searching” for a while about “what I want to be when I grew up.” She had never looked for this level of a career in the private sector, and didn’t even know where to start when she decided to start exploring what was available.
She did what she’s always done: find the people who know, talk to them and use what resources she had in the best way she knew how. She assumed to get a foot in the door, she would have to take a job that wasn’t exactly what she wanted, or not in a location she wanted.
“This opportunity came up at RMS Energy,” Gruber said. “It checked almost all of the boxes I had. I know I love HR; that’s what I love to do. The reason that I’ve been working here for 13 years is because I’ve been able to work with the employees of Morrison County.”
She said that was perhaps the most important aspect of all — that she was able to continue working with employees. She also wanted to stay in Morrison County, which she now considers home.
“This opportunity allows that all to happen, and I’m just thrilled at being able to contribute to an organization that really has endless potential and see what I can do to help them,” Gruber said.
Before she leaves, however, Gruber is having one last time to mingle with those with whom she’s worked, as well as anyone from the public she has served who would like to join. A farewell party will be held in her honor from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, in the County Board Room at the Government Center. The public is invited to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.