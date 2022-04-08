The number of COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Morrison County during the past week.
That matched a trend in which cases had gone up both at the state and national level. The good news is that deaths are down from the previous week.
Morrison County Public Health reported 16 new cases between April 1 - 7, 10 more than were reported between March 25 - 31. The number of active cases rose from 15 on March 25, to 21, Thursday. During the past two years, a total of 9,084 cases have been counted locally.
Of the 21 active cases, one-third of those are in residents with a Little Falls ZIP code. Citizens of Pierz, Royalton and Motley accounted for four positive cases each, while there was one case among those with both Hillman and Holdingford ZIP codes.
For the second straight week, Morrison County did not have either a hospitalization or a death due to COVID-19. That leaves the county with 448 hospitalizations and 104 deaths since the start of the pandemic, as of Thursday.
Vaccination activity also did not change a whole lot between March 30 - April 5. A total of 11 Morrison County residents got their first shots, as 50% of the overall population and 53.1% of those age 5 and up have received one dose of the vaccine. There are 15,674 people in the county who are considered fully vaccinated, 16 of whom earned that designation during the past week.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) also reported a rise in cases, but a drop in deaths between April 1 - 7.
Over the past week, a total of 3,067 Minnesotans tested positive for the virus, up from 2,763 between March 25 - 31. That comes out to a per day average of 438 compared to 395 the week before.
In all, MDH has reported more than 1.433 million cases since the start of the pandemic. Among them, 1.369 million were unique individuals, meaning 63,211 (4.4%) were re-infections among residents who had already had COVID once.
Breakthrough cases among vaccinated residents have also been low, according to MDH. As of Feb. 27, of the 3.648 million Minnesotans who had been vaccinated, 379,342 (19.39%) had gotten the virus. Among them, 10,549 (.29%) were hospitalized and 10,459 (.05) died.
Deaths in Minnesota were nearly half what they were last week. MDH reported 26 deaths between April 1 - 7. That compares to 46 between March 25 - 31. In all, 12,434 residents of the state have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported similar results during this past week.
Cases were up between March 31 - April 6, with 213,061 reported during that timeframe compared to 205,117 the week before. Deaths were down, with 3,991 reported nationwide after there were 5,017 between March 24 - 30.
In all, the CDC has reported more than 80.067 million cases and 980,220 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
