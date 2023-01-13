Join the Stearns County Dairy Advisory Committee (DAC) and central area Minnesota Dairy Initiative (MDI) on a bus trip for dairy farmers to Central Plains Dairy Expo (CPDE).

Dairy farmers and those involved in the dairy operation, are invited to join the bus trip to the Central Plains Dairy Expo event departing March 28 and returning March 29, in Sioux Falls, S.D. If attendees are interested in learning more about the CPDE event, visit https://www.centralplains dairy.com/.

