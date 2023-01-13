Join the Stearns County Dairy Advisory Committee (DAC) and central area Minnesota Dairy Initiative (MDI) on a bus trip for dairy farmers to Central Plains Dairy Expo (CPDE).
Dairy farmers and those involved in the dairy operation, are invited to join the bus trip to the Central Plains Dairy Expo event departing March 28 and returning March 29, in Sioux Falls, S.D. If attendees are interested in learning more about the CPDE event, visit https://www.centralplainsdairy.com/.
Save the date for this bus trip for dairy farmers and employees of dairy farms to get out and about while getting professional development in the dairy field at CPDE. A portion of the transportation cost will be covered by Stearns County DAC and central area Minnesota MDI. This bus trip to and from the event is an opportunity to network, all while being transported to one of the most exciting ag events of the winter season. This trip will be for one overnight at the expo.
Two pick-up locations in Stearns County will be offered to attendees. This service provides participants an opportunity to network with other dairy producers in Stearns County that are riding on the bus to attend the CPDE Welcome Reception featuring a country singer concert, experience a full day of educational seminars and walk through the trade show.
Meals, hotel and conference expenses will be covered by attendees as well as a portion of the bus expense (bus cost will depend on number of participants, but we anticipated it approximately $50 per person). If you have interest in using this bus service, communicate your interest by filling out the registration form here https://z.umn.edu/DACCentralPlains23 by Feb. 22. Sign up using the link as soon as possible due to limited space on the bus. Questions about the bus to Central Plains Dairy Expo can be directed to Dana Adams at (320) 204-2968 or to Leah Bischof at (320) 429-0611.
Residents of Stearns, Benton and Morrison counties can direct questions to either my email at adam1744@umn.edu or call my desk phone at (320) 255-6169, ext. 3.
Dana Adams is an Extension educator for livestock.
