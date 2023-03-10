The Upsala School District has found it challenging to find and keep custodians over the past two years.
From April through December 2021, several people were hired and nearly all later resigned. Things held steady through most of 2022, with only one resignation in August. The School Board approved the resignation of head custodian, Don Ehrenberg, at its March 1 meeting, effective March 17.
“I think we’re having the same issues finding at-will employees as many school districts in our area are experiencing,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. “We had some retirements and then also some resignations for a variety of reasons… new job opportunity, retirement, different hours, etc.”
Ideally, the district would like to have three full-time custodians. Currently, there is only one full-time custodian.
“I won’t speculate on any reasons, but I think the struggle to fill certain positions will continue to be challenging, especially positions that require special training/licensing,” Capelle said. “We have not had success finding three. We’ll work on replacing the head custodian and go from there.”
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business March 1 (postponed from the previous Wednesday), the Upsala School Board:
• Listened to a presentation by Preston Euerle of RA Morton concerning the capital facilities project. “We are currently updating our budget with Preston and looking at the scope of the project. At our March meeting we will be looking at the impacts of some of our options to finance the project. We’ll be making a decision at that time whether or not to pursue another referendum vote, or to look into alternative means of funding the projects,” said Supt. Vern Capelle. In addition to items included in the last referendum, there are also other maintenance needs that may be included in the project. “We’ll continue to research and discuss these at future meetings,” said Capelle;
• Adopted the 2023-2024 school year calendar as presented;
• Approved the spring coaching/adviser positions as recommended by the administration;
• Approved the plan for make-up school days due to weather-related closures including any future closings/delays that may occur during the 2022-2023 school year;
• Approved the following donations: $500 from the Upstage Arts Board for two new wireless headsets for the Drama Club, $750 from Central Minnesota Manufacturers Association for the Robotics team; $840 from the Upsala Lions Club for the ski/tubing trip, $1,000 from the Sobieski Lions Club for a 2023 scholarship, and $4,500 from the Upsala Lions Club for the Kindergarten Readiness Program;
• Approved the Boundary Waters field trip for physical education by Jon Liether;
• Approved the hiring of Avery Jackson as a long-term substitute teacher;
• Approved the hiring of Leanne Kuepers as a part-time paraprofessional;
• Approved the revised Summer Youth Theater agreement with the Upstage Arts Board to continue to provide summer theater camp in collaboration with the Community Education program;
• Authorized the administration to advertise for bids/quotes to complete summer maintenance projects;
• Approved the three-year agreement with Red Rover for the teacher absence/substitute management system; and
• Approved a request from Kara Poissant for the Art Club’s Scotland and Ireland trip from April 16-26, 2025.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
