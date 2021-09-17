A Cushing man was taken to the hospital, Sept. 9, after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Ronald Headley, 70, Cushing, was injured in the crash that occurred at about 6:57 p.m., Sept. 9, on 330th Street, about eight miles northeast of Cushing.
The report states that Headley was traveling west on 330th Street in a Polaris Ranger side-by-side UTV. Brandon Johnson, 29, Cushing, was driving behind Headley in a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.
“Headley attempted to make a left turn into his driveway and was rear-ended by Johnson,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “Headley’s UTV was pushed into the ditch and rolled.”
Headley was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with undisclosed injuries. Johnson was not injured in the crash.
The Motley Police Department, Scandia Valley Fire Department, Scandia Valley First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
