The Crow Wing County Dairy Princess Banquet will be held Saturday April 1, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Ballroom.Junior Dairy Princess candidates are Kaylee and Allison Woitalla.
Kaylee Woitalla is 16 and the daughter of Russell and Amber Woitalla. She is a sophomore at Pierz Healy High. She works at S & M Dairy and is sponsored by Modern Farm Equipment, Crow Wing County Farm Bureau, Hanneken Insurance and Dano Masonry.
Allison Woitalla is 16 and the daughter of LeRoy and Melissa Woitalla. She is a junior at Brainerd High School. Her sponsors are Associated Milk Producers Incorporated (AMPI), Coon Creek Builders, Crow Wing Power, Pioneer Lake Mutual Insurance Company, and Jerome Marshik.
Crow Wing County Dairy Ambassadors candidates are Amber Fleischhacker, 15; Ellie Hoffman, 16; and Shelby Mulroy, 15.
Fleischhacker is the daughter of Jill and Jason Fleischhacker. She is a freshman at Brainerd High School. She is sponsored by Al Olson Express, Northland Drilling, Farmers and Merchants State Bank and Wings Cafe.
Hoffman is the daughter of Curtis and Carle Hoffman. She is a junior at Brainerd High School and is sponsored by Compeer Financial, Long Prairie Packing, Midwest Machinery and the Pierz Co-op.
Mulroy is the daughter of Allen and Jessica Mulroy and is a freshman at Brainerd High school. She is sponsored by Centrasota Cooperative, Litke Veterinary Services, Segler Tires and Wally Thesing Tours..
Tickets may be purchased from any of the candidates, at the door or by calling (218) 831-3376.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.