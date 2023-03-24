The Crow Wing County Dairy Princess Banquet will be held Saturday April 1, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Ballroom.Junior Dairy Princess candidates are Kaylee and Allison Woitalla.

Kaylee Woitalla is 16 and the daughter of Russell and Amber Woitalla. She is a sophomore at Pierz Healy High. She works at S & M Dairy and is sponsored by Modern Farm Equipment, Crow Wing County Farm Bureau, Hanneken Insurance and Dano Masonry.

Load comments