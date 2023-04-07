Soybean gall midge is a newer pest of Minnesota soybean, found in the US and Minnesota for the first time in 2018.
The adult soybean gall midge is a very small fly that lays its eggs in the expansion cracks that form toward the base of stems early in the growing season. Eggs hatch into initially clear to white-colored larvae that turn an orange color as they grow and develop. Larvae feed on tissue inside the outer layers of the stem and feeding injury can result in dark stem lesions toward the base of the plant, brittle stems susceptible to lodging, plant wilt and death. Infestations tend to be most severe on field edges closest to the previous year’s soybean crop. The soybean gall midge host range is still being investigated but is now known to include dry bean and lima bean, in addition to soybean, sweet clover and alfalfa.
While many management tactics have been or are currently being investigated, effective and practical means to manage soybean gall midge have not yet been identified. The protection afforded by larvae occurring within stem tissue and a long period of adult emergence has resulted in inconsistent and generally low levels of control with foliar insecticides. While research has identified soybean lines resistant to soybean gall midge, it will take many years to transfer the genes responsible for this resistance into elite soybean varieties adapted to Minnesota.
U of M Extension soybean entomologist Dr. Robert Koch’s lab is focusing their work on investigating biological control, identifying a new (to science) species of parasitic wasp in soybean gall midge. Dr. Koch’s lab has also determined that one species of predatory beetle is very abundant in soybean gall midge-infested fields.
Dr. Koch shared, “We are doing some molecular work to see if soybean gall midge DNA can be found inside the predators to see if predation is really happening in the field. Preliminary work from one sampling date from one year we did find that 7.5% of the beetles had soybean gall midge DNA. That is an indication that under real-world field conditions this predator is feeding on this pest.”
