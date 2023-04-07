Gall midge

Soybean gall midge larvae.

 Photo taken by Sarah Lisak

Soybean gall midge is a newer pest of Minnesota soybean, found in the US and Minnesota for the first time in 2018.

The adult soybean gall midge is a very small fly that lays its eggs in the expansion cracks that form toward the base of stems early in the growing season. Eggs hatch into initially clear to white-colored larvae that turn an orange color as they grow and develop. Larvae feed on tissue inside the outer layers of the stem and feeding injury can result in dark stem lesions toward the base of the plant, brittle stems susceptible to lodging, plant wilt and death. Infestations tend to be most severe on field edges closest to the previous year’s soybean crop. The soybean gall midge host range is still being investigated but is now known to include dry bean and lima bean, in addition to soybean, sweet clover and alfalfa.

