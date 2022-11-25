Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and the Friends of Crane Meadows invite residents to build a bird feeder to take home with them. All are invited to the Backyard Bird Feeder Event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. – noon. All materials and instructions to build the bird feeders are provided for free, though participants can make a donation to the Friends of Crane Meadows to continue to support this type of programming. The Backyard Bird Feeder Event is held at the Sedge Meadow Classroom at Crane Meadows NWR, located at 19502 Iris Road in Little Falls.
Due to a limited number of kits, there will be a limit of one fly-through bird feeder per family. Additional suet feeders will be available for purchase from the Friends of Crane Meadows. For more information, visit the refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/crane-meadows, call the refuge at (320) 632-1575 or inquire by email to cranemeadows@fws.gov.
Crane Meadows Refuge is part of Sherburne NWR Complex which is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and is located near the cities of Little Falls, Royalton and Pierz, in central Minnesota.
The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people.
For more information on the work of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.
