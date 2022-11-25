Crane Meadows sig

Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, 10 miles southwest of Little Falls, offers free education and recreation opportunities but is in constant need of help from volunteers.

Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and the Friends of Crane Meadows invite residents to build a bird feeder to take home with them. All are invited to the Backyard Bird Feeder Event Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. – noon. All materials and instructions to build the bird feeders are provided for free, though participants can make a donation to the Friends of Crane Meadows to continue to support this type of programming. The Backyard Bird Feeder Event is held at the Sedge Meadow Classroom at Crane Meadows NWR, located at 19502 Iris Road in Little Falls.

Due to a limited number of kits, there will be a limit of one fly-through bird feeder per family. Additional suet feeders will be available for purchase from the Friends of Crane Meadows. For more information, visit the refuge website at fws.gov/refuge/crane-meadows, call the refuge at (320) 632-1575 or inquire by email to cranemeadows@fws.gov.

Load comments