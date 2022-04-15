The transmission of COVID-19 remained about the same in Morrison County during the week of April 8 - 14 as it had been during the previous seven-day period.
For the second week in a row, that ran somewhat counter to trends being seen throughout the state and nation as a whole.
Morrison County Public Health reported 15 new cases during the past week. That follows a week from April 1 - 7 in which there were 16 new cases. In all, the 31 cases counted during the past two weeks gave the county 28 active cases, as of Thursday.
Of those, nine of them were residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. Pierz had six active cases, as of Thursday, while Motley residents accounted for three. Randall, Royalton, Cushing and Hillman had two active cases each.
The 15 new cases last week put Morrison County at 9,099 during the past two years.
Hospitalizations and deaths have leveled off in recent weeks, locally. That is reflective of the situations reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respectively.
As of Thursday, Morrison County Public Health had not reported a hospitalization in two weeks. This also marked the fourth consecutive week in which there has not been a death counted.
That left the county with a total of 448 hospitalizations and 104 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccinations were also up slightly during the week of April 7 - 13, according to MDH.
Among Morrison County residents, 18 people got their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine during the previous week, bringing that total to 16,552 since the shot became available in late December 2020. That accounts for 50.1% of the county’s overall population and 53.1% of those age 5 and older.
MDH reported Morrison County had 15,708 residents who were considered fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday. That is 34 more than what was reported one week earlier.
Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 have continued to see a low rate of severe illness if they do contract the virus. According to MDH, as of March 6, about 3.663 million people statewide were considered fully vaccinated. Among them, 381,407 (10.41%) had reported a breakthrough case, with only 10,789 (.3%) of those cases requiring hospitalization and 2,007 (.06%) resulting in death.
As of Wednesday, more than 3.902 million Minnesotans had gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. That accounts for 70.1% of the state’s overall population and 74.9% of those age 5 and up. That does lag behind the national count of 82.1%, however.
MDH reported an uptick in cases for the second consecutive week between April 8 - 14. There were 4,149 new cases counted during that timeframe, an average of 593 per day. Those numbers are up from 3,067 total and 468 per day during the first week in April.
In all, about 1.437 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Minnesota since the first, March 6, 2020. That also accounts for a total of 1.373 million individuals, meaning 63,647 (4.4%) were re-infections among those who had already had the virus once.
That matched up with what the CDC reported during the past week, when there was a significant rise in cases.
Nationwide, a total of 762,361 new cases — 108,909 per day — were reported between April 7 - 13. That is a dramatic increase over the 213,061 total and 30,437 per day the CDC reported the prior week.
The number of deaths both throughout the state and country were down slightly during the past week. MDH reported 24 between April 8 - 14, two less than the week before. That left the total at 12,458 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
As a nation, there were 3,798 deaths last week compared to 3,991 the week before, according to the CDC. There have been 948,018 Americans killed by COVID-19, total.
