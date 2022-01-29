Morrison County had its worst week yet in COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the Omicron surge.
In the six-day span of Jan. 21 - 26, Morrison County Public Health reported 471 new infections. That compares to 239 over seven days between Jan. 14 - 20. Over the past week, about 78 new cases have been reported per day, more than twice the daily average of 34 the week before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Morrison County had a test positivity rate of 22.9% over the past week.
As of Wednesday, there were 521 active cases of COVID-19 in Morrison County, 197 more than on Jan. 20. There are 153.24 out of every 10,000 residents currently infected.
Almost half of those active cases are in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. As of Wednesday, there were 246, which is 131 more than six days earlier. Pierz also saw a growth of 31 infections, from 62, Jan. 20, to 93, Wednesday. Royalton residents saw a rise from 31 to 49.
Motley (29), Bowlus (19), Swanville (19) and Randall (15) also saw a rise in cases among its residents, though less substantial than the cities mentioned in the previous paragraph. Hillman (13) and Cushing (12) both saw a slight decline of infections.
There was some good news, however, despite the rise in cases. There were only two hospitalizations among Morrison County residents between Jan. 21 - 26, a significant drop from the eight that were counted the week before. The county also made it two consecutive weeks without a death. In all, 407 local residents have been hospitalized and 92 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The county has counted a total of 8,128 infections since its first, about a month into the pandemic.
Despite an uptick among school-aged children, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) also did not count any Morrison County school buildings among those with an active outbreak. For the second straight week, two local congregate living facilities were listed by MDH; Harmony House of Pierz and St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.
Case numbers went up as the number of people getting vaccinated declined. Only 48 Morrison County residents received a first dose of the vaccine between Jan. 18 - 24, down from 108 the previous week. A total of 49.4% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. According to MDH, 15,288 residents are fully vaccinated.
The upward trend in Morrison County during the past week was similar to what has been seen statewide, but runs counter to the nation as a whole.
According to MDH, 1.281 million Minnesotans have been infected since the start of the pandemic, of which 76,171 cases were reported during the past week. That is an average of 12,695 cases per day, an increase over the 11,176 daily average reported between Jan. 14 - 20.
There were 167 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Minnesota between Jan. 21-26, an average of about 28 per day. That is up from the daily average of 25 the week before. In all, 11,282 Minnesotans have died from COVID.
Of the total infections since the start of the pandemic, statewide, 43,567 have been re-infections in people who had already had the virus once.
Though the numbers lag about a month behind, as of Dec. 19, 2021, 3.382 million Minnesotans were fully vaccinated. Among them, there were 234,110 breakthrough cases — accounting for about 6.92% of those who had taken the shot. Only 6,993 (.21%) required hospitalization and 1,304 (.04%) died.
As of Monday, about 84.1% of Minnesotans were vaccinated.
The CDC reported 4.407 million new cases between Jan. 20 - 26, down from 5.365 million the week before. Deaths were up, however, with 16,965 reported last week compared to 12,944 the week before.
In all, 870,195 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.