Morrison County did not report a hospitalization from COVID-19 for the second consecutive week between Aug. 13 - 19. That also marked seven straight weeks without a death.
The total number of hospitalizations and deaths held firm at 264 and 62, respectively, as the number of overall cases leveled off. Morrison County Public Health reported 28 new cases last week, an average of four per day. That is down slightly from the 4.5 infection per day average recorded on Aug. 12.
The 28 new cases brings the county to 4,379 since its first in April 2020. It also leaves Morrison County at 58 active cases for the second straight week.
Of those, the vast majority, 34, have been found in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes. As of Thursday, Royalton had seven active cases while Pierz had four and Bowlus reported three.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) also dropped the number of congregate living facilities in the county with known infections from two to one during the last week. St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls was the only long-term care facility still on the state’s list, Thursday.
Despite all of that, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised the county’s community spread classification to “high” over the course of last week. It had previously been listed as “substantial” since Aug. 6.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has also increased in recent weeks, though Morrison County still has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
As of Tuesday, a total of 13,327 people in the county had gotten at least one shot, 183 more than on Aug. 10. There are 12,359 residents of the county who are fully vaccinated; an increase of 111 over the week before.
However, the county’s 49% of residents age 18 and older who are vaccinated is still low when compared to the state of Minnesota (73.6%) and the United States (72.3%). Only Clearwater (44%), Todd (47%) and Pine (48%) have lower vaccination rates that Morrison among Minnesota counties. Wadena, Kanabec and Mille Lacs counties also were sitting at 49%, according to MDH.
The numbers leveled off in Morrison County between Aug. 13 - 19, but there was a different story on the state and national front.
MDH reported 8,331 new cases last week, bringing it to 631,858 since the start of the pandemic. That averages out to 1,190 new cases per day, an increase of 240 over the daily average reported the week before.
The rate of deaths from COVID-19 within the state did slow a bit, dropping from about five per day between Aug. 5 - 12 to four from Aug. 13 - 19. In all, MDH has recorded 7,750 deaths — 27 of which were reported last week.
That rise in infections was also seen on a national level this week, but there was also an increase in deaths.
The CDC reported 972,674 new cases between Aug. 12 - 18, bringing the number of Americans infected by COVID-19 since the start to 37.098 million. The number of new cases Aug. 12 - 18 was nearly 20,000 more per day than the week before, with 119,749 per day from Aug. 5 - 11 and 138,953 last week.
There were also nearly 100 more deaths per day last week reported to the CDC over the previous week. A total of 621,344 Americans have now died from COVID-19, 4,885 during this past week. That is a daily average of about 698 deaths nationally. The week before, there were about 600 per day.
