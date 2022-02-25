COVID-19 numbers were down across the board, last week.
Both th number of cases and hospitalizations were down in Morrison County between Feb. 18 - 24. That followed a pattern seen at the both the state and national level, where all of the key numbers were down significantly from the week before.
Locally, Morrison County Public Health reported 71 new cases last week, 29 fewer than it did between Feb. 11 - 17. There have been an average of 10 cases per day, locally, with 8,951 total since the start of the pandemic.
The 14-day active case rate continues to plummet. Morrison County’s number now sits at 134, which is a far cry from the 596 reported by Public Health on Jan. 31.
Little Falls and Pierz are the only two communities within the county that had more than 10 active cases, as of Thursday. Most of those were among residents with Little Falls ZIP codes, who made up 76 of the county’s case rate. Pierz residents added 18 to the list, with Motley and Royalton also going in the right direction at eight and seven infections, respectively.
After two consecutive weeks of nine hospitalizations — and 15 the week before that — only two people in Morrison County were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Feb. 18 - 24. The Minnesota Department of Health reported no deaths in Morrison County for the second consecutive week.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 442 total hospitalizations and 99 deaths among local residents.
As numbers go down, local school districts are not dealing with issues among their student populations, either. No new outbreaks were reported in area buildings, according to MDH. One long-term care facility in Morrison County — Harding Place — was listed by the state as having known cases, as of Thursday.
Vaccinations have also slowed in Morrison County. Between Feb. 16 - 22, only 24 people received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That brings that total to 16,485, according to MDH, which accounts for 49.9% of the county’s overall population.
That is significantly below the state vaccination rate of 84.9%.
Infections dropped by more than 50% last week, statewide.
There were 18,884 cases reported by MDH between Feb. 11- 17, compared to 9,154 from Feb. 18 - 24. The average number of new cases per day was down to 1,308 over the past week after climbing to more than 11,000 at its peak. A total of 1.412 million infections have been counted in Minnesota since March 6, 2020. Of those, 60,856 were re-infections among those who had already had COVID-19 once.
Deaths were also down in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. MDH reported 136 people had died from COVID-19 during the span of Feb. 18 - 24, bringing the total to 12,066 since the start of the pandemic. Comparatively, there were 169 new deaths the previous week.
Numbers lag behind on breakthrough cases but, as of Jan. 16, 3.554 million Minnesotans were considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of them, 360,876 (10.15%) had gotten the virus. Hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated sat at just 9,537 (.27%) and 1,680 (.05%), respectively.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 567,135 new cases nationwide between Feb. 17 - 23, an average of 81,019 per day. Both of those numbers are down significantly from 974,335 and 139,191, respectively, the week before.
In all, 936,162 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 13,095 of whom were counted during the past week.
