The number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations leveled off once again, between Sept. 3 - 9.
The plateau comes after two straight weeks of sharp increases in terms of infections, along with seven hospitalizations since mid-August.
Morrison County Public Health reported 60 new cases of the virus in the last week, 10 fewer than what was found Aug. 27 - Sept. 2. The positivity rate also dropped from 10.78% on Sept. 2, to 8.09% on Thursday. The county has averaged about 8.5 new infections per day over the last week.
The county’s active case rate stayed relatively flat, with 116 people infected, as of Thursday, compared to 118 the week before. Of those, 33 were in people with Little Falls ZIP codes. That is a substantial dropoff from the 51 in Little Falls on Sept. 2.
Cases did increase in a few Morrison County cities, however. There were 19 active cases among Pierz residents, along with 14 in Royalton. Cushing and Randall also had a double-digit number of infections with 13 and 10, respectively.
There were no hospitalizations among Morrison County residents for the first time in four weeks, leaving it at 269 since the start of the pandemic. There were also no deaths in the county for the 10th consecutive week.
There was also no change in the long-term care facilities within the county listed as having a known infection by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). For the second straight week, Little Falls Health Services Care Center, St. Otto’s Care Center and Pierz Villa were all noted as having active cases.
Vaccinations among Morrison County residents slowed throughout the past week. Between Aug. 31 - Sept. 7, a total of 80 people received a first dose of the vaccine. That leaves the county with 50.5% of adults over 18 years old with at least one shot. A total of 12,873 people in the county are fully vaccinated, 188 more than on Aug. 31.
The community spread indicator still lists the county as “high.” Of Minnesota’s 87 counties, 85 are listed as such. Only Rock and Lake counties are classified as having substantial spread.
The numbers were similar statewide.
A total of 11,171 new infections were reported to MDH between Sept. 3 - 7, just 171 more than the previous week. That is an improvement, after there were was an increase of 570 between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2. The state is averaging 1,596 new cases per day, as of Thursday.
Deaths also took a slight drop during the past week. A total of 35 were reported in the past week, 11 fewer than the week before. MDH has reported a total of 7,874 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and is currently seeing Minnesotans die at a rate of about five per day.
Adults in Minnesota have been vaccinated at a rate of 75.3%, which is dead even with the rate of the United States as a whole, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That equals 3.344 million residents of the state who have gotten the jab.
Numbers continued to go up nationwide during the past week, according to CDC data.
As of Wednesday, more than 1.245 million new cases had been reported in the past seven days, an increase of about 16,000 new cases infections per day.
The death toll also grew. After the country averaged about 1,364 new deaths per day between Aug. 25 - 31, that number grew to 1,970 between Sept. 1 - 8. A total of 652,480 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, 13,791 in the last week.
