As the number of COVID-19 infections continued to rise in Morrison County last week, the amount of hospitalizations also slowly ticked up.
Three people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2, bringing Morrison County to 269 total over the last 18 months. That comes after there were two hospitalizations between Aug. 20 - 26, and none during the two weeks before that.
That followed a sharp incline in COVID-19 cases in Morrison County during the past two weeks. As of Thursday, since Aug. 20, there had been 129 new cases reported — 70 of those between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2. That increased the number of cases found daily within the county to 10 over the last week. The active case rate also grew. It shot up from 80 on Aug. 26 to 118 on Thursday.
The highest concentration of active cases remains in Little Falls, where there are 51 people who have tested positive within the last two weeks. That is 15 more than the number on Aug. 26. There are 14 infections among residents with Pierz or Royalton ZIP codes, along with 10 from Bowlus, nine from Hillman and eight from Cushing.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) also increased the number of congregate living facilities within the county with a known infection for the second straight week. As of Thursday, Little Falls Health Services Care Center, St. Otto’s Care Center and Pierz Villa were all on MDH’s list.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is continuing to list Morrison County as having high spread. In fact, all but four of the 87 counties in Minnesota received that designation. Only one, Kittson County, the northwestern most county in the state, is listed as having moderate spread.
Morrison County saw its vaccination rate go up incrementally during the period of Aug. 27 - Sept. 2. A total of 106 people got their first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, bringing the rate within the county to 50.2% of adults age 18 and older. A total of 12,685 people have completed their vaccinations, 178 more than on Aug. 24.
As a state, MDH reported Tuesday that 3.3223 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, 74.8% of the adult population. That is on par with that of the nation, which sat at 74.4% Wednesday, according to the CDC.
The numbers did, however, continue to rise both in the state and country.
MDH reported 11,000 new infections between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2, 570 more than what was recorded the previous week. Minnesota is averaging 1,571 new infections per day.
Deaths remained steady during the past week. According to MDH, 46 people died from COVID-19 between Aug. 27 - Sept. 2, just three more than the week before. That puts the state at 7,839 deaths since March 6, 2020.
On a national scale, the CDC reported 1.128 million new infections between Aug. 26 - Sept. 1. That averages out to about 161,164 new cases per day — a significant increase over the week before.
A new total 9,550 Americans died during the last week, according to the CDC. That leaves that number at 638,689 dead since the start of the pandemic.
