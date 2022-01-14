Morrison County experienced a major spike in COVID-19 cases during the past week.
After about four straight weeks of declining numbers, Morrison County Public Health reported 191 new cases between Jan. 7 - 13 — about 27 per day, on average. The previous week, Dec. 31, 2021 - Jan. 6, there were only 56 total cases and seven per day. The number of active cases increased from 106 on Jan. 6, to 231, Jan. 13.
Little Falls has the most of those active cases, with 76 total. In all, there are eight communities within the county with 10 or more active cases, as of Thursday. One week earlier, there were only two.
Residents with Pierz ZIP codes account for 39 of the active cases, while 28 are from Royalton. Motley (16), Bowlus (14), Hillman (14), Swanville (12) and Cushing (10) round out the areas of the county with the highest concentrations of infection.
The other chief concern among health officials is a lack of space in local hospitals. Doctors and nurses — both local and national — have urged people to stay home if they’re feeling ill and to get vaccinated. Taking precautions can help people avoid experiencing the most severe outcomes of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations and deaths continue to be an issue locally, as there were six Morrison County residents hospitalized while three died during the past week. Jan. 7 - 13 marked the 10th consecutive week during which at least one local resident has died from COVID-19.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Morrison County Public Health has reported 397 hospitalizations and 92 deaths in the county. Of those, 118 of the hospitalizations and 30 of the deaths have been counted since Oct. 1.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Morrison County had a test positivity rate of 17.51% during the past week, which is down a few percentage points from the week before.
Health officials both locally and nationally have been saying for nearly a year that receiving a vaccine — while not completely effective in preventing a person from getting COVID-19 — greatly reduces the likelihood the infected person will need hospitalization or will die. According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), those trends are easily visible in Minnesota.
As of Dec. 5, 2021, a total of 3.358 million Minnesotans were classified as fully vaccinated. Of them, 162,831 (4.85%) were counted as a breakthrough case. Only 5,779 (.17%) needed hospitalization and 1,177 (.03%) died.
As of Tuesday, a total of 16,181 Morrison County residents had received at least one dose of the shot, and 15,130 were fully vaccinated. That accounts for less than half of the county’s population. Statewide, 3.791 million people had been vaccinated, as of Tuesday; about 83.3% of the eligible residents within the state had taken the shot.
The good news for Morrison County was, despite numbers that were less than encouraging during the last week, there were no breakouts in school buildings or congregate care facilities throughout Morrison County.
The numbers Morrison County residents are seeing locally are comparable to what is happening throughout the state and country. Bot MDH and the CDC have announced staggering increases during the past couple of weeks.
MDH reported 70,461 new cases between Jan. 7 - 13 — about 10,066 per day. Just one week earlier, those numbers were at 40,801 and 5,000, respectively. A total of 1.127 million Minnesotans have had COVID-19 since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020. Of those, 24,330 were counted by MDH as re-infections in patients who had already had the virus once.
Deaths were down a bit in Minnesota. There were 206 total reported between Jan. 7 - 13, 59 fewer than the week before. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,939 Minnesotans have died, according to MDH.
There were nearly a million more cases reported nationwide between Jan. 6 - 12 compared to the week prior. The CDC reported 5.348 million cases last week and 4.381 million the week before.
A total of 840,286 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the CDC. About 12,407 of those occurred during the past week. That averages 1,772 deaths per day over the seven-day period.
