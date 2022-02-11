Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold couldn’t help but see the irony in what he told the Morrison County Board of Commissioners regarding COVID-19, Tuesday.
“We are down — interesting I say that — we are down to 374 cases in the last 14 days,” Vold said. “That is a significant decrease from a week ago. We are down about 122 cases from a week ago.”
That number had dropped even more by Thursday, when the 14-day case rate sat at 333, down 172 from one week earlier. The county did, however, still pick up 239 new cases between Feb. 4 - 10, an average of about 34 per day. Like the case rate, those numbers are down significantly from the 413 and 51, respectively, they were at one week earlier. In all, Morrison County has had 8,780 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations and deaths were up for the second straight week, despite the drop in cases.
A total of 431 local residents have been hospitalized since June 2020, according to HHS. Of those, nine were reported between Feb. 4 - 10, bringing the total since Jan. 27 to 24.
The county also moved close to a harrowing milestone during the past week. The five deaths reported brought it to 99 since the start of the pandemic. More than one-third of the county’s COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Oct. 10, 2021.
Those numbers come as 16,423 total Morrison County residents have been vaccinated against the virus, 15,452 of whom are considered fully vaccinated. That accounts for 49.7% of the total population of the county, and equals 35 more first shots than one week earlier and 82 more people who are fully vaccinated.
“What would it have been like a year ago if we would have had that?” Vold said. “We would have been, I think, in a lot more of a tenuous position. It just seems like schools are doing better, long-term care facilities are doing better.”
Though there has been a marked improvement regarding infections among schools, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did report active outbreaks in three area buildings this past week. Little Falls Community High School, Pioneer Elementary in Pierz and Pierz Healy High School were all included on its list.
MDH did not include any long-term care facilities in Morrison County on its list, as of Thursday.
The active case rate in Morrison County has coincided with a drop in every individual community, as well. The number of people with a Little Falls ZIP code who were affected dropped by nearly 100, with 176 counted Thursday after there were 275, Feb. 3.
Pierz saw a decline from 68 to 38, while Royalton’s number of 41 on Feb. 3, was down to 27 by Thursday. Motley did see a slight increase, with 24 active cases after having 20 the week before. Randall dropped from 17 to 16 and Swanville from 20 to 12.
“Even though we have (333) cases listed on our line list, there’s probably a significant number more who are positive but did at-home tests and are just staying home; which is OK too, because it’s what we want them to do,”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said a question he often gets is from people who are curious to know which variants of COVID-19 are most prevalent within the county.
Vold said MDH is not doing a sample of every test that comes back positive.
“I think we’re seeing — most, probably, are the omicron variant, which again seems to be a little bit less in terms of symptoms that people are experiencing,” he said. “But for us to say everybody has omicron or delta or traditional — the first COVID — it’s hard to say.”
Numbers dropped significantly statewide during the past week. MDH reported 31,107 new cases between Feb. 4 - 10, down from 71,948, Jan. 27 - Feb. 3. The average number of cases was less than half what it was the previous week.
Deaths were down, too. A total of 11,761 Minnesotans have died since the start of the pandemic, 200 of which were reported last week. That is 79 fewer than the week before.
