Opioids
Metro Creative Connection

Morrison County will be joining the other 86 counties in Minnesota in an effort to further hold drug manufacturers responsible for their role in the opioid epidemic.

County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the County Board, Tuesday, that the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) is working on, essentially, a second phase in its class action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry. The Board asked him to bring a resolution to join the effort forward at the Tuesday, March 28, meeting.

