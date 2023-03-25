Morrison County will be joining the other 86 counties in Minnesota in an effort to further hold drug manufacturers responsible for their role in the opioid epidemic.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the County Board, Tuesday, that the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) is working on, essentially, a second phase in its class action lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry. The Board asked him to bring a resolution to join the effort forward at the Tuesday, March 28, meeting.
In December 2021, the Board approved a resolution to enter into a settlement in a lawsuit against three opioid distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen — and one manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson. As part of the agreement, Morrison County will receive $1.593 million in 18 annual allocations.
“What I’m coming forward with today is now a request from AMC to synchronize a subsequent effort,” LeBlanc said. “In this opioid lawsuit, they are finding other manufacturers that are also at fault and liable. It is extending a net, I guess you might say, on opioid manufacturers that would be part of this litigation.”
The language in the lawsuit, he said, is much broader in that it seeks damages from opioid “supply chain participants.”
In the initial lawsuit, the state of Minnesota received $300 million. Based on population, Morrison County was to receive 7% of that total — about $2.1 million. Once administrative charges and attorney fees were taken out, it ended up being $1.593 million.
To date, LeBlanc said the county has received $323,000. He added that the 18 payments will be front-loaded, with larger amounts coming earlier in the timeframe.
“They haven’t given a specific, ‘You’ll get this amount at this time,’ because I don’t believe they have a clear enough picture as they continue to pursue this effort,” he said.
The funds received from the settlement must be used for prevention, treatment and “other strategies” in the fight against opiates.
LeBlanc said prevention includes education and youth programs, while treatment is aimed at helping those already struggling with addiction. The last piece, “other strategies,” encompasses any other way the county may choose to address issues related to opiate use.
“With that effort yields the question then: Would this increase our potential settlement if the cast of characters increases?” asked Commissioner Greg Blaine. “Does that size change? Or, is our previous agreement with the state of Minnesota, the state of Minnesota with the federal government on this, drug companies, lock us into this number?”
LeBlanc said the quickest answer was, “potentially.”
He said he had heard between seven and 10 other manufacturers may now be involved in the lawsuit. However, it is likely that many of those companies aren’t as large as those targeted in the initial lawsuit. As such, there is a chance that they could go bankrupt before any settlement money is received.
“This is the only way that it would change and increase,” LeBlanc said. “The county does have the option to try and take this on on our own, with our own lawyers and try to take this on ourselves. But, it’s highly recommended that we join the rest of the state of Minnesota.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said he was in favor of joining the lawsuit. He was skeptical, though, that the state of Minnesota would allocate any additional money it received to counties. The basis for that belief was that there were no percentages specified in the language of the official resolution to join.
He felt it looked more like a resolution to support the state in its effort to “go after other opiate manufacturers.”
“Any time you deal with the state, something could happen,” Winscher said.
LeBlanc clarified that the allocation championed by the AMC is that 75% of the settlement dollars go to the 87 counties in the state. The remaining 25% goes to cities that meet population requirements to be a part of the suit.
“It’s not specified in this resolution, but the other resolution — this would be like a tag-team partner to that first resolution,” said Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski. “AMC has done the background on this and AMC is bringing this to the counties. The state’s not; AMC is.”
