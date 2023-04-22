Morrison County will soon have an opening in what one commissioner described as one of its “most important positions.”
Tuesday, Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Board that current Interim Auditor/Treasurer Debbie Symanietz — who has held that position since September 2022 — asked to be allowed to step down. She will resume her role as deputy auditor/treasurer.
In February, the Board voted to make the previously elected position one that it will appoint. However, a petition among county voters received enough signatures to reverse that decision and put the matter to a vote via referendum on the November 2024 ballot.
As such, LeBlanc asked for approval from the Board to post the job description for an interim auditor/treasurer as a position that will potentially be termed through 2026, depending on the results of the 2024 referendum.
If county residents vote to leave it as an elected position, the auditor/treasurer will be on the November 2026 ballot. If they vote to make it appointed by the County Board, the person hired as the interim would, in all likelihood, have the option to stay on as the full-time auditor/treasurer. The interim employee could also run for election in 2026, if that is how it plays out.
“My proposal is that there’s an internal panel comprised of myself, (our) HR (human resources) manager, CFO (chief financial officer) and two members from the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office that would score the packets and narrow the field down to three to five applicants,” LeBlanc said. “Then (we would) bring those three to five in front of the Board for selection.”
He said the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office has been running one short of being full-staffed since Chelsey Robinson left the auditor/treasurer position in September 2022. As a “very busy” budget season approaches, he said it would be in the county’s best interest to get back to a full staff.
There will also be two operational moves associated with hiring an interim auditor/treasurer.
One of those would be to remove the responsibility of overseeing the county’s License Bureau from the auditor/treasurer. LeBlanc said the move would better align the auditor/treasurer position with statutory requirements.
“The bureau over there, it’s not directly tied to the statutory requirements of the auditor/treasurer position,” he said. “To allow a person to come in, my proposal is to align the License Bureau to administration, be more of a central services function, so whomever comes into that position has one less thing to have to study up and learn.”
He said the change would be in effect for three years, after which it would be up for review. At that point, the Board could choose to leave the License Bureau under administration or move it back to being directed by the auditor/treasurer.
LeBlanc said it’s a limited change operationally, and it would not impact funding from an administrative standpoint. The License Bureau would continue to be funded under the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office this year, but would shift to administration in 2024.
The other operational change would be to the county’s CFO position, currently held by Curt Bryniarski. It is currently a 50/50 split between the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office and administration.
LeBlanc said there is “no benefit” to having it split between the two departments.
“It just creates a little bit more confusion in paying that position,” he said.
The 50% of the position that is funded through the Auditor/Treasurer’s budget would shift to administration in 2024.
So, while administration’s budget will grow in 2024, the auditor/treasurer’s budget will shrink, accordingly.
“It would then narrow the scope, or sharpen the blade on the responsibilities of that interim auditor/treasurer and what they would have to oversee in that department,” LeBlanc said.
“Since this is arguably one of the most important positions in county government, I’m wondering about how long we’re going to take applications,” said Commissioner Greg Blaine. “Because of the importance of the position, I don’t know if there’s a standard that we post the position for two weeks and we pick from that, or whatever.”
Mainly, he said he wanted to ensure that enough time is given to consider the applicants and find a qualified person to fill the position.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said his answer would be that they would take as much time as needed to ensure the “right person is hired.”
“We need to be picky,” Jelinski said.
LeBlanc said the way the position is currently written, the requirements focus on experience, education and certifications. For example, they must have a four-year degree in an accounting, business law or computer operations related field.
They also will have to have a Department of Revenue Tax Calculation Certification and an Election Administration Certificate.
If the referendum results in the position going back to being elected in 2026, the only requirements will be that the person running is at least 18 years old and lives in Morrison County.
“Hopefully the person selected by the Board wants to remain with Morrison County regardless if it’s elected or appointed,” LeBlanc said.
