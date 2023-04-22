County Board

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners meets, Jan. 3, 2023. Pictured, from left: Commissioners Bobby Kasper, Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski, Deputy Clerk Tabitha Maher and County Administrator Matt LeBlanc.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County will soon have an opening in what one commissioner described as one of its “most important positions.”

Tuesday, Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Board that current Interim Auditor/Treasurer Debbie Symanietz — who has held that position since September 2022 — asked to be allowed to step down. She will resume her role as deputy auditor/treasurer.

