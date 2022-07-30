Rum River Watershed

A map provided by the Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District shows the Rum River watershed area, which is outlined in red.

 Graphic provided

Morrison County will have two representatives on the Rum River One Watershed One Plan Joint Powers Board.

There are some tributaries of the Rum River — such as Tibbetts Brook — in southeast Morrison County that are part of the watershed. Tuesday, the County Board of Commissioners voted to have Mike Wilson, who represents the area on the Board, join Morrison County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board representative Dale Scholl on the joint powers board.

