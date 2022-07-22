Morrison County should soon receive its first of 18 annual payments from a settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers.
Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold told the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that all of the counties involved in the suit had signed off on the settlement. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was sent out that manages how the funds are to be spent.
Morrison County will receive a total of $1.593 million over the next 18 years, as its share in the settlement fund. That comes out to an average of $88,500 per year.
“Under this agreement, there are three different areas that the money can be used for — treatment, prevention, other strategies,” Vold said. “Under each of them there are sub-categories, and under them there are many more strategies we can use that are ideas that this money can be used for.”
In 2018, the county joined several other counties, cities and states in a federal lawsuit against opioid prescription drug distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The lawsuit became a part of a multi-district litigation (MDL) in the Northern District of Ohio. In 2019, a federal judge issued an order certifying a negotiation class on behalf of the cities, counties and states.
In December 2021, an agreement had been reached between the state and its political subdivisions regarding the distribution of the settlement funds. The county’s attorneys hired to represent it in the federal case, Lockridge, Grindal, Nauer PLLP, recommended that the county approved the settlement.
The deal states that the four aforementioned companies will pay $26 billion over the next 18 years. The state of Minnesota will receive between $296 million - $300 million. Of that, 75% will go directly to cities and counties with a population of more than 10,000 residents that agree to the settlement.
Vold said Morrison County is supposed to receive the first annual payment by the end of July. He had not received it yet, as of Tuesday, but expected it will come soon.
“It sounds like they’re going to front-load some of it over the 18 years,” Vold said.
“But, again, I have not received specific dollar amounts or what that percentage might look like in terms of the settlement.”
In anticipation of receiving the funds, Vold said he recently met with county department heads from the Sheriff’s Office, Auditor/Treasurer’s Office, administration and more, to discuss how the funds should be used. Public Health is the chief strategist in terms of how funds are spent, as outlined in the MOU, while the Department of Human Services (DHS) is responsible for reporting.
Also discussed in that meeting was the fact Morrison County Public Health is eligible to apply for an AmeriCorps volunteer who can assist in that process, which will include community engagement throughout the county.
“One of the requirements in this memorandum is that we pull all of the municipalities in Morrison County together once a year and report and get feedback on how the opioid settlement is going to be used,” Vold said.
He said he and Health and Human Services (HHS) Supervisor Sarah Pratt had a meeting with a representative from AmeriCorps, July 15, and decided to apply. There is no cost for the volunteer.
Working with settlement funds would not be the volunteer’s only responsibility, however. They also would work with a suicide cohort and within the county’s community health assessment process, according to Vold.
Once the county receives details on when it can expect funds to come in each year and what dispersement is going to look like, Vold said the department heads will get back together to discuss utilization in further detail. They will start with ideas within the organization itself, before moving on to the county at-large.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski noted that emergency services in Morrison County — such as first responders — are part of the larger central region. That group, he said, has a full-time coordinator who works out of Stearns County.
Previously, the biggest funding source for that group had been fines collected from people not wearing their seat belts.
“Seat belt money has pretty much dried up because people actually, for all practical purposes, are wearing their seat belts,” Jelinski said. “That fund has dried up a lot, so the rest is simply working off of grant money.”
He said he was confident that group, like many entities, would have its hand extended for a piece of that funding to maintain its coordinator position. He said he believes it is an important position.
Vold said part of the conversation in terms of how funds will be spent is “how far upstream” they want to go in terms of putting funding into prevention and intervention, for example. When it comes to spending, he said there is a myriad of places money could be used, ranging from large-scale projects to helping smaller entities.
“You’re exactly right, Commissioner,” Vold said. “There will be a number of alternatives, options, discussions — and collaborative efforts are part of this agreement, that you can do collaborative efforts as a part of whatever strategies you’re going to use.”
Referring to Vold’s comment about the requirement that all of the municipalities in Morrison County have to get together once per year, Jelinski asked what is considered a “municipality.”
“Just picking on Morrison County, I’m looking at every township because every township is affected,” he said. “Every township, in one way or another, is affected by emergency services, whatever that might be. Every city; every everything.”
Vold said he wasn’t entirely sure what was defined as a “municipality” at this point, either. As the process goes on, he said those requirements of the settlement should be defined more clearly.
Ultimately, it will be up to the County Board to decide how the money is spent via resolution. All activity from the fund requires Board approval.
On that end, Board Chair Greg Blaine asked if it was possible to accrue money from the settlement, and how the county planned to manage the funding.
“There will be a special revenue fund set up by (Chief Financial Officer) Curt (Bryniarski),” Vold said. “It is an annual allocation that’s to be spent, but you can carry over. You can accrue interest and then it just goes back into the fund. Ultimately, there will be one revenue fund that this money flows in and out of to track it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.