Opioids

Morrison County Health and Human Services Director told the County Board, Tuesday, that the count should soon receive its first payment as part of a settlement reached in a lawsuit with opioid manufacturers last fall.

Morrison County should soon receive its first of 18 annual payments from a settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers.

Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold told the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that all of the counties involved in the suit had signed off on the settlement. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was sent out that manages how the funds are to be spent.

