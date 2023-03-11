Morrison County is set to enter into a contract with Beltrami County that will have it house up to 20 of the latter’s inmates at a time at the Morrison County Jail.
Tuesday, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen and Jail Administrator Tony Athman met with the County Board to discuss the proposed contract. The two-year agreement could garner about $237,000, annually, for Morrison County.
“We’ve been housing some of their inmates and they’ve been kind of wondering if we could take more inmates,” Larsen said. “Then we had some talks regarding a contract.”
The proposed agreement would be for Morrison County to provide 20 jail beds for minimum security male inmates from Beltrami County. In doing so, it would be paid $1,100 per day. If space allows, additional beds could be provided for $60 per inmate.
That would bring in about $392,000 per year for Morrison County. Factoring in costs, such as meals, clothing, general hygiene and more, at an estimated $22 a day, it would still be a net profit of about $237,000 per year, according to Larsen.
Health services for the inmates would be provided by Morrison County, though Beltrami would reimburse the county for those costs. If requested to do so by Morrison County, Beltrami County would have to remove its inmates within 24 hours.
“That’s important to note just because sometimes we have an unruly inmate who causes a headache for our staff,” Larsen said.
Either party may terminate the agreement without cause with a 30-day written notice to the other party. The contract will be in effect from April 1, 2023 through April 1, 2025.
Beltrami County would also be responsible for delivery and pickup of its inmates. And, when one of those inmates was released, he would first be turned over into the custody of Beltrami and transferred back to Beltrami County prior to final release.
Larsen said, though the language has been modified, the county previously had a similar contract in place with Cass County.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski asked if the Morrison County Jail has the capacity to take in as many as 20 out-of-county inmates. Athman said, as of Monday, there were 35 total inmates in the facility. It is an 89-bed jail, but Larsen said Department of Corrections (DOC) guidelines prevent them from having more than 85% — 76 — of those beds filled at a given time.
“I ran some numbers from 2018 through 2022 just to see what our Morrison County inmate average was,” Larsen said. “In 2018, it was 41. In 2019, it was 37. In 2020, it was 25. In 2021, it was 28. Last year, 2022, it was 36. That was just Morrison County inmates.”
Of the 35 inmates in the jail, as of Monday, 15 were from out-of-county. Larsen did not anticipate five more would put a strain on staff. However, even if the county were to have to hire an additional staff member or alter the contract, it would still be profiting from the deal.
Any decision along those lines would have to come before the County Board for approval.
“So, let’s continue down that road,” Jelinski said. “Are we anticipating that we’re going to hire an additional person or additional staff people with this contract?”
Larsen said, right now, he was not anticipating having to hire additional staff. Before it came to that, though, he said he would “exhaust all of our resources.” That could include hiring part-time help or allowing existing employees to work overtime.
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked why it was stipulated in the contract that the inmates be males. Athman said that was actually what Beltrami County preferred. That worked out well, since the Morrison County Jail has limited space for females.
“To bring females into the facility, we would have to start jostling some people around, putting them in different cell blocks,” Athman said. “Their preference was males, and we can accommodate males and move them around easier than we can females just due to the space we have for female housing.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher brought up a conversation from Feb. 14, when Larsen and Athman came to the Board and discussed their desire to purchase a body scanner to check inmates before they enter the jail. He asked if the inmates that come from Beltrami County will be scanned before they enter the jail.
As Morrison County does not have that technology in place, Larsen said, Feb. 14, deputies sometimes bring people they have in custody to Crow Wing County to be scanned before they are allowed to enter the jail. This prevents them from concealing drugs or other contraband on their person and getting it into the jail.
“You can’t have them drop them in Crow Wing first and then bring them here?” Winscher asked.
Athman said he would have to double-check, but he believed Beltrami County has a scanner. He said he could ask them to ensure all inmates are scanned before being transported to Morrison County.
“Is this something that could be a long-term relationship; longer than the two years?” asked Commissioner Greg Blaine. “If Beltrami does not have enough facilities to meet their needs up there and are they looking at building a new jail up there? (Is) this a stop-gap to help them to get to that point? Or, is this something that could be looked at as being a long-term relationship with Morrison County?”
Athman said Beltrami County is in the process of trying to get a new facility built. The reason it ended up in the situation it is in, is because the DOC forced them to reduce their jail capacity by about 40%. This was due, in part, to staffing shortages.
However, he said the process is just getting started and it will “take years” to complete any project that comes about.
Jelinski asked if the inmates who come in from Beltrami County will be sentenced, or if they will still be going through the court system. Athman said that is really, “up to them.”
“I personally don’t have an issue with this at all,” Jelinski said. “We have been doing this for X number of years, maybe not under this contract, but we have been housing inmates from throughout Minnesota throughout the beginning of this actual jail.”
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said his recommendation would be to give the County Board a week to review the contract more thoroughly. It will then be placed on the agenda for the next meeting, March 14, as a consent agenda item.
Athman added that Beltrami County had already approved the contract ahead of Morrison County’s planning session, Tuesday; during which the Board cannot take official action.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Larsen said. “I think it’s a good way to get some revenue to our county and help the Sheriff’s Office, as well as Morrison County in general.”
