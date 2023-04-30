Morrison County sig

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners will take its time in deciding whether or not to participate in a national project.

Tuesday, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the Board he received an email containing an ask from the National Association of Counties (NACo). Minnesota representatives to the organization, Rich Sve of Lake County and Mary Jo McGuire from Ramsey County, asked Morrison County for $1,000 over the next two years.

Load comments