The Morrison County Board of Commissioners will take its time in deciding whether or not to participate in a national project.
Tuesday, County Administrator Matt LeBlanc informed the Board he received an email containing an ask from the National Association of Counties (NACo). Minnesota representatives to the organization, Rich Sve of Lake County and Mary Jo McGuire from Ramsey County, asked Morrison County for $1,000 over the next two years.
Those funds would go toward the National Center for Public Lands, West Interstate Region’s Local Assistance in Tribal Consistency Funds (LATCF). If every county in the nation contributed, the project would garner $15 million — $100,000 of which would come back to Morrison County. The $1,000 contribution was determined by it being 1% of what the county would receive.
LeBlanc said he had two questions, in response to the inquiry.
“One was, ‘Where is the location of said office?’” he said. “It would be, typically, Washington, D.C., where NACo headquarters is located. My second question was, and I could hear one of the commissioners asking me, ‘What’s the sustainment plan?’”
LeBlanc said the sustainment plan would be the $15 million generated through each of the counties across the nation contributing 1% of what they would receive.
He clarified that he was not asking the Board for action, Tuesday. Instead, he wanted to hear what questions it had so he could try to gather information ahead of the Tuesday, May 2, planning session. A decision likely won’t be made until May 9, at the earliest.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked LeBlanc if he could further explain the LATCF. He said it is described as “flexible, targeted federal investment in public lands.”
“What does that really mean? I’m not sure,” LeBlanc said. “I can try to dig into — what does this agency represent? I believe they are the advocate then, to receive federal investments on public lands. That’s just a shot, but I can look further.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine asked LeBlanc if he would forward his correspondence with NACo to the commissioners for further review. He said he wanted to do some research on the program and the organization in general prior to committing any money toward the initiative.
“I’m going to be honest with you here, I’m hesitant on first blush on this because it almost, to me, appears to be an ask to fund more bureaucracy in the process,” Blaine said. “I’d like to at least have the opportunity to do a little digging and say, ‘Are we just throwing money down the rat hole? Or, are we actually getting something out of this?’”
Ultimately, he said he was keen on the idea of having more discussion on the matter, May 2, as well as him having the time to do a little digging on his own.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said there is some property on the east side of Morrison County that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is interested in purchasing.
“Does that have anything to do with this?” he asked. “I hardly think it does, but I have to be honest with you, I don’t know. I like the idea of further discussion.”
He added that they may still leave the May 2 meeting, having discussed the project, without a decision being made.
Another question Blaine said he wanted answered before making a decision is what role public lands in Morrison County would have in the overall dialogue. The county is home to 53,000-acre Camp Ripley — some of which might be considered — Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, Crane Meadows and several wildlife management areas.
“Frankly, I haven’t seen this type of request that comes from NACo asking for this type of support,” LeBlanc said.
County Board Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a request from Information Technology (IT) to replace county phone system hardware for $71,000;
• Approved a $62,217 purchase from the IT budget for the renewal of the InfoTech Research Group subscription;
• Passed a resolution in support of IT’s application for Sourcewell Community Impact funding for technology upgrades for the county’s virtual meeting rooms;
• Proclaimed April as Distraction-Free Driving Month in Morrison County;
• Proclaimed May as Vulnerable Adults Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Morrison County;
• Proclaimed April 23 - 29 as National Crime Victims Rights Week in Morrison County;
• Approved a request from Health and Human Services to seek funding from Sourcewell for a Region 5 Children’s Mental Health Initiative; and
• Entered a closed session to discuss pending litigation between the county and a former employee.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.