Morrison County will wait until after the November election before it makes any permanent decisions regarding the County Auditor/Treasurer.
Chelsey Robinson, who currently holds the elected position, announced her resignation, effective Sept. 16, last month. She was the only person who filed for election in November, and therefore will be running unopposed.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, that he spoke with County Attorney Brian Middendorf and consulted with peers from throughout the state who had been in similar predicaments regarding how to move forward.
“With that, I have a bit of a checklist,” LeBlanc said.
The first item on that list was for the Board to accept Robinson’s resignation, which it did, Aug. 23. After that, he said the next step would be to appoint an interim auditor/treasurer.
LeBlanc said he had received recommendations of people within the county who could fill the position, and he had also met with Human Resources about the issue. The county has a deputy auditor/treasurer, who was among those suggested to fill the role on an interim basis.
“After looking at the job description and the performance of those duties, I would propose to the Board to consider this person as the interim auditor/treasurer,” he said.
LeBlanc said he had spoken with the deputy auditor/treasurer and received confirmation that she would accept the additional responsibility, if called upon.
LeBlanc did not disclose the name of the deputy auditor/treasurer during the meeting, but the county’s website lists the position as being held by Debbie Symanietz. He will bring forward an official recommendation to appoint an interim auditor/treasurer to the Board’s next meeting.
“After that, I think the next step in the process is to see how the election goes,” he said. “The ballot, as written, has Chelsey Robinson listed unopposed for the county auditor/treasurer position. There is no way to amend that ballot or change it, or delete it. The ballot will move forward for the Nov. 9 election as written.”
Once the results are official, LeBlanc said he’ll come back to the Board to provide information on options based on the outcome of the election.
“I don’t know if that’s ambiguous or confusing,” he said. “There are some unknowns that are out there, and until we get the unknowns answered, we could throw all kinds of darts at the wall, but we don’t know where the target is right now. Until the election is finalized, this is the process to keep the office functioning and performing their duties.”
He said his top priority for the Auditor/Treasurer’s Office right now is properly preparing for and overseeing the Nov. 9 election. After that, he said there will be more focus on the day-to-day activities, including running the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and property tax functions.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if the interim auditor/treasurer would take over the election.
LeBlanc said those duties are currently being carried out by Elections Specialist Joyce Kahl, and she will continue to perform a bulk of those functions.
Going into this election season, Robinson was not allowed to be involved in many aspects of the process due to the fact she was on the ballot. Aside from training election judges and helping with logistics, she did not have a lot of hands-on involvement in the first place, meaning not much will change in that regard.
LeBlanc said he also met with Kahl and asked her to voice her primary concern right now, and she told him it was that there was a vacancy in the office. That was already an established need, separate from Robinson’s resignation.
Her request, he said, was to get that job posted.
“We did that,” LeBlanc said. “The top concern of our elections specialist was just to get some extra help with the counter, with our public support. The position was authorized. We were waiting for some refinement of the job description. We stopped that and we posted the position.”
Along with that, he said she is willing to take on an additional level of responsibility throughout the election cycle.
“Your scenario that you brought forth is exactly, I think, how we should go about doing it,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “It doesn’t pay for us to do anything until we know what the election results are. I believe we’ll have enough time after that to figure out what we need to do.”
LeBlanc said, as the deputy auditor/treasurer and elections specialist will be taking on additional responsibilities, he will also be requesting a temporary pay increase for both of them. However, he said that cost to the county would be more than off-set by not having to pay a full-time auditor/treasurer for the remainder of the year.
“The cost savings of the resignation of our current auditor/treasurer comes out to about $28,500 for the remainder of the year,” he said. “The additional cost of moving these two individuals up three grades to 24, step 9, comes at a cost of about $6,000. I think it augments the additional work.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.