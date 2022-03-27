No residents came forward to speak, Tuesday, during a public hearing on redistricting the Morrison County Board of Commissioners districts.
The hearing was a chance for residents to give input on any of the five plans brought forward by Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson during the past month. They also could bring forward their own plans for consideration, as long as they fit all requirements for redistricting set by the state.
The county had to go through the process of redrawing the commissioner districts due to new population data provided by the 2020 census. The goal of redistricting is to ensure voters are distributed among the five commissioner districts as equally as possible.
During its planning session, March 15, the Board expressed preference for Plan E, as presented by Robinson. The plan put Buh Township in Commissioner Mike Wilson’s District 4. In the four plans that had initially been presented, it was part of either Mike LeMieur’s District 1 or District 2, which is represented by Jeffrey Jelinski.
Though Buh Township is in District 2 under the current alignment, the Board felt it made the most sense to include it with District 4. Prior to redistricting that followed the 2010 census, Buh Township had been in District 4.
“Gentlemen, with this part of the public hearing, we now will look at when we would look to address what plan to adopt,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “I’m going to assume that we will go forward with Plan E.”
LeMieur made a motion to bring Plan E forward for adoption at the Board’s next regular meeting, April 5. Jelinski seconded.
During a brief discussion before the vote was taken, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if the process was over once the Board approved one of the plans. Specifically, he wanted to know if it had to get approval from the state Legislature.
“You are the governing body based on our county commissioner districts,” Robinson said. “Once the resolution is passed, it will be passed forward.”
She will then send the plan to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office to be filed and made official. It does not require a vote or approval at the state level.
Blaine told his fellow board members they would have a couple of decisions to make, April 5. One would be whether or not to formally adopt Plan E.
“At that same meeting, we will also pass a resolution that will designate terms for each particular district within Morrison County — the length of terms,” he said.
Morrison County Board Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a new establishment license for Heidi Kapsner, owner of Pioneer Nutrition in Pierz;
• Approved a new establishment owner license for Scott Ploof, owner of Cafe Strolags; formerly Zoomski’s;
• Heard a report on activity at the five Great River Regional Library in Morrison County from Executive Director Karen Pundsack;
• Approved a revised ACI agreement to reflect a .35% decrease in fees on county services for credit and debit card users;
• Approved a resolution for the county to sponsor the Morrison County Recreational Trails Association during fiscal years 2022 and 2023;
• Authorized the signing of a cooperative agreement between the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Morrison County for the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail along County State Aid Highway 35 between Inca Road and 180th Avenue;
• Approved a resolution to relinquish a portion of right of way on County State Aid Highway 34; and
• Approved Vetter Johnson Architects to complete work on the schematic design portion of the preliminary engineering report of a potential remodel at the historic Morrison County Courthouse at a cost of $58,453. The measure passed 4-1, with Commissioner Randy Winscher casting the lone “nay” vote.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Morrison County Government Center.
