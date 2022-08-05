Broadband

A map provided by Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc shows the areas that would get fiber optic broadband service from Charter Communications if it receives a Border to Border Broadband grant.

 Courtesy graphic

Some residents of Green Prairie, Little Falls and Pike Creek townships may soon have another option for broadband internet service.

Tuesday, Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Board of Commissioners that he had recently been contracted by the director of government affairs with Charter Communications. She informed him that the company was looking to extend fiber optic broadband service to 474 locations within the county.

