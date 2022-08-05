Some residents of Green Prairie, Little Falls and Pike Creek townships may soon have another option for broadband internet service.
Tuesday, Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the Board of Commissioners that he had recently been contracted by the director of government affairs with Charter Communications. She informed him that the company was looking to extend fiber optic broadband service to 474 locations within the county.
“That stretches from approximately midway up Camp Ripley — everything’s on the west side of the river — down to kind of the parallel line of Sobieski, but again, tight to the river through the county, skipping over Little Falls,” Le-Blanc said. “It’s a $3 million project that Charter would be looking to do.”
Her purpose for contacting LeBlanc was to ask for the County Board to provide a letter of support on Charter’s behalf. In order to do the project, the company is applying for a Border to Board Broadband grant from the Minnesota Department of Economic Development.
He said a timeframe on the potential project would likely be contingent on successful receipt of the grant for Charter.
The Board unanimously encouraged LeBlanc to send the letter of support in hopes of getting the project done.
“I think this is good news,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “Especially, I have had a little contact from a lot of residents in that south boundary there who are looking for better access.”
LeBlanc said Charter is looking to provide speeds up to one gigabyte for the 474 locations. He shared the letter with the Board that he was preparing to send on Charter’s behalf.
“Recognizing the importance of high-speed broadband to our residents’ work, school and health, we appreciate the efforts of Charter to get more people connected,” LeBlanc read from the letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.