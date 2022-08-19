Morrison County honored some of the people, Tuesday, who played a major role in flood response efforts in Randall, June 24. They are, front row (from left): Commissioners Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine. Middle: Linda Strand, Samantha Jarvis, Bobby Sanders, Carmen Genske, Emily Loomis and Sarah Pratt. Back: John Kostreba, Austin Scherping, Bill Vanden Avond, Victoria MacKissock, Jason Worlie, Doug Rekstad, Bruce Rekstad and D.J. Prom. Not pictured: Michelle Warnberg, Ricki Okerman and Kristy Norton-Lapos.
Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said many employees woke up, June 24, not knowing what their day was going to be like.
It turned out to be a day none of them will soon forget. Flash floods in Randall left much of the city and parts of Highway 10 under water. Residents began to be evacuated in the early morning hours, and the response effort was just getting started.
Tuesday, the County Board recognized several individuals who “stood out” during the response efforts.
LeBlanc said he sat down at about 5:30 a.m., turned on the news, and quickly learned Randall had received more than seven inches of rain during an overnight thunderstorm. He quickly reached out to Sheriff Shawn Larsen and County Engineer Tony Hennen to find out what everything looked like on the ground.
He learned Hennen’s staff was already out checking roads and culverts, “watching the water rise.” Meanwhile, Larsen informed him there were already boats being deployed to initiate evacuation efforts.
“I said, ‘OK. What do you need from me?’” LeBlanc said. “Tony said, ‘It would be best if you just stayed out of their way.’ And I replied, ‘OK, I’m on my way.’”
On his way to Randall, LeBlanc said he received a call from Larsen, who informed him he had been on the phone with Emergency Manager Victoria MacKissock throughout the morning. Chief Deputy Jason Worlie was aiding the response in town, while Sergeant Investigator Doug Rekstad was setting up an incident command post.
“I said, ‘What do you need from me?’” LeBlanc said. “He said, ‘Best thing to do is stay out of the way.’ I said, ‘I’m almost there.’”
LeBlanc said, once he arrived, he went to the Randall Fire Hall, where he first made contact with Worlie and several other first responders and Randall city officials who were on hand to address the emergency situation.
“All I can tell you, gentlemen, is I’ve been around a number of emergency situations, and I was absolutely in awe at the response the county had up there, as well as our interactions with the city of Randall, the city administrator, the mayor was there, and the other first responders on scene,” LeBlanc said.
A month and a half later, he said he reached out to department heads expressing his desire to “pause and recognize” the folks who contributed that day. He asked them for people in their departments who they felt should be recognized.
The list, he said, was up to 50 - 75 people spanning several departments within just a couple of minutes.
“It was just amazing, the Herculean effort that occurred that day to help the residents in that area,” LeBlanc said.
Eventually, he was able to narrow the number down to about 17 people who stood out. However, he told the Board that the list goes “much further and much broader” than those in attendance at Tuesday’s recognition ceremony.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said, faced with a “500-year flood,” as it was described by the National Weather Service, he could not be more proud of the efforts displayed by county employees.
“I always wonder with Public Health, if we had a breakout of something, how we would handle that,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “The county seems like it’s always prepared to handle the disasters that come forth to us. You never know what we will do until we have those. With all the events we have had, it’s remarkable how people are ready and take charge and make things happen.”
Commissioners Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski echoed those sentiments, thanking those who responded to the flood and acknowledging their ability to work together with everyone involved.
“It was truly remarkable; I was completely impressed,” LeBlanc said. “And, it continues. It’s not done. It’s ongoing and we will continue to support those in the area as they recover.”
