Randall Flood Responders

Morrison County honored some of the people, Tuesday, who played a major role in flood response efforts in Randall, June 24. They are, front row (from left): Commissioners Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine. Middle: Linda Strand, Samantha Jarvis, Bobby Sanders, Carmen Genske, Emily Loomis and Sarah Pratt. Back: John Kostreba, Austin Scherping, Bill Vanden Avond, Victoria MacKissock, Jason Worlie, Doug Rekstad, Bruce Rekstad and D.J. Prom. Not pictured: Michelle Warnberg, Ricki Okerman and Kristy Norton-Lapos.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said many employees woke up, June 24, not knowing what their day was going to be like.

It turned out to be a day none of them will soon forget. Flash floods in Randall left much of the city and parts of Highway 10 under water. Residents began to be evacuated in the early morning hours, and the response effort was just getting started.

Load comments