As spring approaches, so does road construction season in Morrison County.
The Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the 2022 Transportation Improvement plan as presented by County Engineer Tony Hennen at a recent meeting. The plan consists of construction on 19 different projects within the county, with lengths of work varying from one-tenth of a mile to almost nine miles.
“We had a lengthy discussion at a public works meeting with Mr. Hennen,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “I think we’re all very aware of these projects now and look forward to a good construction year here in Morrison County.”
The project that will impact the longest stretch of roadway will be on Highway 15 from County State Aid Highway 19 west of Upsala to Trunk Highway 28 south of Swanville. It will cover 8.8 miles.
The Highway 15 project will include full pavement reclamation with 2.5-foot paved shoulders.
The northeastern part of the county will also see a large project, with an eight-mile long piece of roadway slated for work. That stretch will be on Highway 265 from County State Aid Highway 43 just west of Pierz to County State Aid Highway 45 near Freedhem. The project will include a tight pave and overlay.
Other projects residents will likely notice will include 4.7 miles of Highway 234 from 180th Avenue to one mile east of County State Aid Highway 53 along with a 4.6-mile project on Highway 233 from County State Aid Highway 26 to County State Aid Highway 34. Both are located in Bellevue Township just east of Royalton.
The county will also be responsible for almost one mile of the Highway 257/Fourth Street Southeast project in conjunction with the city of Little Falls. The roadwork will extend from the Highway 10 overpass in the south to First Avenue Northeast in Little Falls.
Little Falls City Engineer Greg Kimman said the roadway will narrow slightly — from about 40 feet to 36 feet — in the final 170 feet before the overpass. That area will not be able to accommodate a parking lane.
“At some point we’ll be asking you to pass a no parking resolution for that stretch where there’s not enough room,” Kimman said.
“This is going to be a significant project here in coordination between the city and the county on this,” Blaine said. “I think this is a good thing. There’s still two feet of snow on the ground and we’re having conversations in preparation for that.”
The plan also identifies a bridge project on 20th Avenue in Elmdale Township. Culvert replacement projects are slated for Highway 1 at Hay Creek, Highway 26 at Little Rock Creek and Highway 47 at the Platte River.
The Board’s approval of the plan meant Hennen can move forward with getting bids for the projects. Bids for each project will still have to be accepted by the Board before work can begin.
“We’re eager to start the lettings to see where our bids are coming in at and try to stay within the budget,” Hennen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.