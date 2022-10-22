Grant County Highway Department

A photo provided by Widseth Smith Nolting shows a maintenance building for the Grant County Highway Department in Elbow Lake on which its architectural and engineering design team worked.

 Courtesy photo

Morrison County is moving forward with a project to replace a Public Works shop damaged by a fire in May.

Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners authorized Public Works Director Tony Hennen to enter professional service agreements with Widseth and Contegrity Group on the project. Hennen told the Board at its Sept. 20 meeting that he received an estimate of $4.7 million from Contegrity Group to replace the building.

