Morrison County is moving forward with a project to replace a Public Works shop damaged by a fire in May.
Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners authorized Public Works Director Tony Hennen to enter professional service agreements with Widseth and Contegrity Group on the project. Hennen told the Board at its Sept. 20 meeting that he received an estimate of $4.7 million from Contegrity Group to replace the building.
Replacing the 50-plus year old building, rather than repairing it, would bring the Public Works Department into compliance with OSHA requirements for vehicle storage. It would also be a modern facility that would likely last at least 50 years.
The agreement with Widseth would be for the architectural/engineering firm to provide analysis and design on the project, which would likely be an addition to the main Public Works building on the west side of Little Falls. The company will provide Hennen with architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil and survey documents. It will also assist in the bidding and construction administration phases.
“They have a lot of experience with public works buildings; the design, architecture and engineering behind them,” Hennen said. “They actually acquired the company that designed and built our existing building that we’re anticipating adding onto.”
For those services, Widseth will charge 6% - 6.5% of the total construction cost. Complete construction plans and specifications are anticipated to be ready to go out for bids, Jan. 13, 2023.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked Hennen how he arrived at the recommendation to contract with Widseth. Namely, did he put it out for bids or go by recommendations.
Hennen said, for professional services, he had a couple of options. Those were to go out for a bid or request for proposal (RFP), or to use a company with which the county is comfortable. He said the fact Widseth now owns Architecture One, which built the main Public Works facility, will “help considerably.”
“We also have a longstanding relationship,” Hennen said. “We use Widseth a lot with our engineering division.”
He did speak with representatives from other companies, but felt Widseth’s familiarity with the building itself was what set it apart.
The agreement with Contegrity Building Group is for construction management services. Hennen said the Little Falls company has done a lot of work with the county to provide construction management services on large projects.
“For this facility, or this building, they’ll be handling all of the construction management services, including site supervision,” he said.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said, due to Contegrity Group’s past relationship with the county and the fact it’s a local company, he would support Hennen’s request.
“It should be also noted, they have a ton of experience doing public works buildings,” Hennen said. “I believe they’re currently managing two or three at this time. It’s wonderful to have that kind of insight available for our project.”
