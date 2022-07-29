Brad Vold and Jeff Bowman of Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS) both described developmental disabilities case management as an important service to keep people in their homes and living the life they want.
Tuesday, they presented an update on developmental disabilities case management services in the county to the Board of Commissioners.
Overall, the number of individuals in the county who receive case management services has remained about the same in recent years, right around 200. As of June 30, 196 residents were clients of the 3.5 full-time case managers with HHS. They have a caseload of about 60 clients each.
“We constantly have individuals moving out of the county, transferring in or passing away — and new assessments, as well,” said Bowman, HHS adult services supervisor. “For whatever reason, numbers seem to remain pretty stagnant around there.”
Bowman said there are multiple options for people who meet eligibility requirements. One type of developmental disability case management is classified as Rule 185. To be eligible, the person has to have a developmental disability or meet criteria via related conditions, such as adaptive functioning impairments.
Case managers work directly with the individual — or their family, if the individual is a child — to help them gain access to social, medical, educational and other supports and services, according to HHS. In order meet eligibility, the person must undergo a MnCHOICES assessment and a diagnostic evaluation.
Bowman said individuals who access Rule 185 have to get assessments every three years.
“Developmental disability does not change for many individuals,” he said. “It remains pretty stagnant. If they meet criteria as a child, they almost always will meet criteria as an adult.”
Of the 196 clients who are currently being served by the county, 160 access waiver services. Those, according to Bowman, go above and beyond what the state plan services are designed to support. Among those 160, 49 access Consumer Directed Community Supports.
He said the latter are designed to allow greater flexibility for clients who may have limitations due to lack of providers, for example, or who are wanting to utilize informal supports.
“It gives them a budget to meet their own needs and it allows them to utilize those much more liberally,” Bowman said. “There’s still guidance, but they have much more availability to pay for the services that they want to.”
He said Morrison County has seen an increase in developmental disability waiver enrollment in recent years. HHS has worked to get those who are eligible for waiver case management to access those services. In order to do so, however, they must meet the same eligibility requirements as Rule 185, along with financial guidelines.
Though HHS hopes to get those who are eligible enrolled in the waiver program, it is ultimately still up to the individual. Bowman said if they do not want to go in that direction, they will simply encourage them to continue to utilize the services they’re wanting.
“Over the past several years, our revenue has continued to increase for (developmental disability) case management,” Bowman said. “That is a direct relation to the amount of cases that we have been increasing over the past several years, but also the increased need for our individuals.”
He said, due to a lack of resources and providers, a lot of demand “falls on our case managers.” They have to work more directly with clients to ensure they’re getting their needs met.
“They’re trying to fill the gaps that the local service providers aren’t able to at this moment,” Bowman said.
Each year, HHS is allocated a budget from the state to support individuals who are accessing the waiver services. Bowman said their budget has increased over the past several years.
Morrison County was allocated a total of $18.333 million in 2021, though it only used 72% of that — $13.234 million. As of June 30, the county had received $14.347 million and paid out $5.716 million. Bowman said whenever an allocation is used for a new individual moving onto developmental disability waiver case management, funding comes with that from the state.
“This money doesn’t actually sit in our budget,” said Vold, HHS executive director. “It’s a pass-through, so it’s an allocation at the state level. It’s part of the bigger cost report, the money that we talk about in terms of the overall funding that Health and Human Services provides.”
Another one of HHS’s “big goals,” according to Bowman, has been to “get as far upstream as we can” with individuals, whether for developmental disability or mental health case management. As such, he said the county’s numbers have been increasing within the younger population, particularly in the 7 - 13 and 14 - 21 age groups.
He said the reason they are hoping to reach clients at an early age is, at times, he said an intake worker will receive a call from an individual who is turning to adulthood. Often, Bowman said the family has done a good job supporting their child up until that point.
“Now they’re faced with what’s next,” he said. “We try to get in front of that, to be able to provide greater resources, educate more, higher level of skills so that person will be more successful in the desired setting where they want to be.”
One other program Bowman said the county offers is called Semi Independent Living Skills (SILS), which is funded by a grant from the state. He said this type of support is designed for those who are not eligible for waiver case management, and it provides them with greater education on skills such as transportation, housing, medication management and finding employment.
HHS receives this grant every year, and the county’s share was reduced in 2019 from 30% to 15%. Bowman said SILS participants have decreased in recent years, as case managers have tried to steer individuals toward accessing waiver case management, if they are eligible. The latter, he said, is a more “sustainable line of services.”
Following the presentation, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked Bowman if the county is penalized in the form of receiving less funding from the state if it does not spend the entire allocated amount.
Bowman said the state has continued to provide Morrison County with the resources it needs, in recent years.
“Years ago, when I first came on, we would receive zero, one allocation a year for (developmental disability) case management, which is horrible,” Bowman said. “It left our case managers chomping at the bit to try to scoop up that available resource.”
The funds the county does not use get re-allocated to other agencies which have additional needs, Bowman said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson commented on the importance of these services in terms of overall cost. Though the amount Morrison County receives from the state might look like a lot, he said it would likely be “10 times that amount” if those residents had to live in nursing homes or assisted living.
“This kind of goes to that fundamental responsibility that we have within society, that we lend assistance and we take care of people who are disabled,” said Board Chair Greg Blaine. “It takes special people, I will say, to do that type of work.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski agreed.
“I thank the good Lord above that we have programs like this,” he said. “I hate to use the term ‘these folks,’ but I’m going to say it, these folks are our brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbors, friends, etc. etc., right on down the line. I’m absolutely thrilled that I can be part of an organization that takes a look and watches out for those people, and I mean that in all respect.”
