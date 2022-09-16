ARMER
Metro Creative Connections

Morrison County is poised to make an investment of about $300,000 to emergency responders throughout the county.

Tuesday, Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski presented the Board of Commissioners with the feedback he has received regarding an offer from the county to do a 50/50 match on the purchase of upgraded radios for local teams. Of the 22 total agencies — 10 fire, four police departments and eight first response — nearly all had agreed to purchase some new equipment.

