Land value map

A graphic provided by Morrison County Land Services shows the average percentage of year over year property tax value changes broken down by township.

 Graphic by Morrison County Land Services

Morrison County residents will soon receive their Property Valuation Notices for the 2023 assessment year for taxes payable in 2024.

The statements will be included in the same envelope as the 2023 property tax statements and will provide some general property information with the current and previous year’s market value and tax classification.

Load comments