The Morrison County Land Services Office has found a solution to fill an immediate need.
Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek informed the Morrison County Board of Commissioners, April 12, that the commercial appraiser in the County Assessor’s Office had tendered their resignation. As the county is transitioning to a new computer assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) system, she said, April 12, the timing was “less than ideal,” adding that it is a position that must be replaced.
Immediately following that meeting, Kowalzek advertised both internally and externally to fill the position. Four people applied, but only one was qualified. That person was offered the position, but ultimately declined.
“Here we sit, still, two months later without a commercial appraiser,” Kowalzek said, Tuesday. “So, we began to explore other options for getting this work done for the quintile year and then also, on top of that, we do have imports that need to be done with the new CAMA software.”
She said County Assessor Jean Popp reached out to the previous commercial appraiser to ask if he would be willing to come back on board on a contracted basis to fulfill specific duties for the remainder of the year. Kowalzek said he was open to doing so. That prompted her to come before the County Board to get the go-ahead to work with County Attorney Brian Middendorf on a contract that would later need approval from the Board.
She said that would allow the Assessor’s Office to get its commercial appraisal work done in 2022, as she and Popp continued to explore options for moving forward into 2023 and the next budget cycle.
“I would agree with that,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “What I’m trying to think of here is, hiring somebody, if you can find somebody, is the salary the issue? Or, is the issue finding somebody?”
Kowalzek said she thought it was “a little bit of both.”
She reiterated that the commercial appraiser is somewhat of a niche position that can be difficult to fill. Though, she added that the county is “teetering on the cusp” of possibly having a market issue with its salary range for the job.
The previous commercial appraiser, who will be offered a contract for 2022, left his position to accept a similar job in a community closer to where he lives, according to Kowalzek.
“The contract that we’re looking at is $42,000,” she said. “It actually comes at a cost savings just in a strait wage range and benefits, It will come at a savings to have it done this way.”
The only added expense, she said, would be for mileage and lodging when the appraiser has to be present in Morrison County.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked what would happen if the Board elected not to approve the plan. Kowalzek said some of the commercial appraiser’s duties have already been spread out among other employees in the Assessor’s Office. As such, not approving the request would likely mean those employees would be working overtime, and they would also be strained further with even more added responsibility.
“Are you still going to continue the process of trying to find one?” asked Commissioner Mike LeMieur.
Kowalzek said they were, but they would have to change their approach. Rather than trying to get it filled as soon as possible, they would likely hold off until they started looking at the 2023 budget to figure out how all of it would figure in.
She told the Board that she would be back for more discussions about what she intended to do, once they had a more concrete plan in place.
“Right now the focus needs to be on 2022 and how we’re going to get that work done,” Kowalzek said. “We have this opportunity, which we’re very grateful for, so that’s what we’re going to tackle at the moment.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if it would be possible to hire one of the other three applicants and train them.
Popp said there would be a few issues with going that route. Right now, the timing would make it difficult to get them trained well enough to complete the work that needs to be done yet this year. She said there are also specifics involving licensing that would need to be addressed.
She said there are counties that don’t have a full team of appraisers working for the county, but rather have contracts with local professionals in their area. Kowalzek said that is something Morrison County has not really considered, as of yet, though the current plan would be “testing the waters.”
Jelinski said he was not necessarily surprised this issue was coming up. He said it has been known for about 10 years that hiring for some of these specialty positions — even those that are well-paid — could become difficult due to a somewhat smaller workforce and the limited resources of counties like Morrison in comparison to places like Hennepin County.
Board Chair Greg Blaine picked up on that same line of thinking. He said, in the last two years in particular, private businesses have been seeing the same trends due to what has been termed “The Great Resignation.” That is, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, employees leaving long-held positions to go out on the “open market” and try something else.
He said he has heard in discussions with business owners in the private sector that they don’t believe the idea of a larger percentage of the workforce being “non-committal” was sustainable. As a result, he said many expect those people to migrate back into the workforce, eventually.
“I look at what you’re bringing us in a positive light; being able to contract employment on this to maybe bridge us to that time where we have a better opportunity,” Blaine said. “We can cast a net at that time.”
One other item Kowalzek brought before the Board, Tuesday, was a proposed ordinance amendment that was left out of a discussion held, June 14.
She said, once in a while, someone will come to Land Services wanting to put up a billboard in an agriculture zoning district. In doing so, they often ask for a “little sliver” of the property to be rezoned for commercial use. Most often, this happens along major highway corridors, such as Highways 27, 10, 25 and 28.
“One of the things that I’m proposing is that, in the ag zoning district, on those major highway corridors, that that be an allowed use rather than having to entertain a rezone for a tiny, little, non-functional commercial spot,” Kowalzek said.
Blaine said, in essence, because the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) also has jurisdiction along state highways, the county would be differing what is allowable to that organization. Kowalzek said, even now, her office usually waits until MnDOT has given its blessing before moving forward on those applications.
“We do have some strips along the highway that have a commercial zoning district, but a lot of it has an ag zoning district,” Kowalzek said. “Those are natural places for billboards.”
