Nearly 700 households in Morrison County have received help from the Energy Assistance Program since October 2020.
Morrison County Health and Human Services Director Brad Vold and Income Maintenance Supervisor Karen Szczodroski gave an update to the County Board, Tuesday, on options available to residents of Morrison County. Vold said the end of the heating year is coming to an end, so he wanted to be sure people are aware of what options are out there.
The energy assistance program is handled through Tri-CAP in Waite Park. They offer assistance for primary heat, energy-related repair and have a crisis program for residents of Morrison, Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties.
According to data provided by Szczodroski, a total of 614 households in Morrison County received assistance with primary heat between October 2020 and Jan. 1, 2022. That amounts to $730,784 being awarded to local residents.
“The heat includes if you pay electric heat, gas, propane, oil and wood,” she said. “The grant is calculated on the consumption and the household income; so it goes by both.”
“Some people do burn wood and maybe don’t realize that this could help them purchase some wood,” Vold added, later.
Residents in need of assistance can receive up to $1,400 in primary heat grants per year. Once that money is used up, if they still need assistance, they can apply for the crisis program.
In the aforementioned timeframe, 57 Morrison County households have received a total of $25,022 in crisis funding.
“If you’ve already used all of your primary and you have no money to do a fill — as we know, propane can cost you quite a bit to fill, so you can apply to the crisis program to do another fill,” Szczodroski said. “They’ll do the minimum.”
The other form of assistance provided by Tri-CAP is for energy-related repairs. For example, if someone’s furnace stops working, the organization will send someone out to look at it. If it is repairable, they will get it fixed. If not, the resident is required to get two estimates to replace it.
Fifteen Morrison County households received $19,142 worth of energy-repair assistance between October 2020 and Jan. 1, 2022.
“Is this free money for those that qualify?” asked Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “When I say ‘free money,’ do they have to pay it back?”
“No, they don’t have to pay it back,” Szczodroski said. “It goes by your income.”
She said the energy assistance program helps a lot of elderly and disabled people in the county.
Residents who want to apply for energy assistance can do so online at tricap.org. They can also call Morrison County Health and Human Services at (320) 632-2951 to have an application mailed to them. Vold said there are many options to apply without having to drive to Tri-CAP’s office in Waite Park.
“There is still money available,” Vold said. “As we know, heating prices are a little higher this year than they’ve been before, so if individuals are struggling.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Welcomed four new employees in the Health and Human Services Department. They were: Kala Bridges, nurse; Jonelle Bollig, case manager; Shannon Sanders, children’s mental health case management; and Auri Karst, office support;
• Approved an Airport Rescue Grant of $32,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration;
• Approved a request to declare the new Morrison County Jail Administrator, Tony Athman, eligible for primary services available to a police officer who qualifies for membership in the Police and Fire Plan;
• Accepted a written notice of filing for County Recorder Jenny Sanders to run for election to the same position in November 2022;
• Approved a contract with Mark Anderson for backup services in the county’s food, beverage and lodging program;
• Approved a request to replace a social worker in children’s mental health and case manager in long-term care position in the Health and Human Services Department. The positions are being vacated due to retirements;
• Heard a recap of 2021 activities within the county’s Information Technology Department from Director Amy Middendorf;
• Approved a request to update the county’s property tax online/phone payment contract;
• Approved a payment of the 2022 Annual Town Road Allotments in the amount of $822,315. The county is a pass through agent for the funds through the Minnesota Department of Transportation; and
• Approved resolutions to distribute clean-up day and recycling grants to cities and townships and authorized Public Works Director Tony Hennen to execute the grants when terms and conditions have been met.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.