The design phase of a possible renovation and improvement project to Morrison County’s historic courthouse is estimated to cost $389,960.
That number — which County Administrator Matt LeBlanc said is a “rough” estimate — was presented to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, at its planning session. The figure was provided by Vetter Johnson Architects Inc. of Golden Valley based on it being 10% of an estimated overall project cost of $3.896 million.
The Board approved a recommendation by LeBlanc at its Feb. 22 meeting that the administrator move forward in the negotiation process with Vetter Johnson on the appraisal portion of the project.
“One of the concerns that the Board had was the commitment of a large sum of money during the planning process,” LeBlanc said.
The Board does not need to commit that full amount to get the process moving, however. At the request of LeBlanc, Vetter Johnson provided a timeline of the preliminary design process in six phases. It also provided a projected cost of each portion. The Board can choose to continue at each benchmark, or to scrap the project if the overall pricetag appears to be getting too high.
The first of those six phases — a conceptual study — was already completed in 2016 as part of the redesign of the Morrison County Government Center. The historic courthouse did not end up being included in that renovation, but the architects and the Contegrity Group were able to use numbers compiled at that time to inform this new project.
The next step in the process would be the schematic design phase, which would cost 15% of the overall preliminary cost — an estimated $58,453. Included in the schematic design phase, Vetter Johnson would:
• Review project goals and begin to consider how to incorporate them into the project;
• Measure and document existing conditions and draft digital floor plans and elevations;
• Conduct existing building analysis;
• Conduct preliminary codes analysis;
• Determine basic building systems and materials;
• Engage mechanical, electrical, civil and structural engineers and develop a scope of work narrative;
• Prepare basic schematic documents including a site plan, principal floor plans, elevations and 3D illustrative sketches; and
• Begin coordination/approval process with the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
The phase is projected to take about two and a half months. The cost of the phase would be applied to the overall cost of preliminary designs, if the Board elects to move forward. LeBlanc added that the further along they get in the project, the more refinement they’ll have on costs and timelines.
“These are all estimates, but this is a way that we can go step by step in the design process of the improvements to the historical courthouse,” he said.
Unless the Board objected, he informed its members he planned to come forward for approval of the schematic design phase at the Board’s March 22 meeting.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked if the Board would have to move forward to the next phase — design development — in order to get more concrete cost estimates.
Morrison County Facilities Manager John Erdrich said the schematic design phase would refine the number “a little bit better.” It will be better after the design development portion, but each step in the process will provide more and more clarity.
“The overall cost of this estimate is based on the overall project,” LeBlanc said. “There was a stab at what the overall project was going to cost, which is right at about $3.8 million. That’s where you get that number ... $389,690. That would be the design overall cost. That’s the first estimate, so everything else is a derivative of that estimate. It’s all percentage-based.”
“That’s based on the number that Contegrity put together,” Erdrich said. “We had to start somewhere.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher recalled that when historic courthouse renovations were last considered in 2014, the elevator alone was going to cost $1.5 million. He asked if that was a figure that could be counted on this time around. The project itself consists of installing an elevator, putting in new windows and constructing a bathroom on the first floor for ADA compliance.
Erdrich said the design of the elevator would be different than what was proposed in 2014. In the previous case, the elevator connected the historic courthouse with the Government Center through a breezeway. This would be a stand-alone elevator in that building.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said one piece of the schematic design that jumped out at him was the coordination with SHPO. He asked how much say the Board is going to have in the decision-making process and how much will be dictated by SHPO.
He viewed that as a potential cost-driver in the overall project because it is a historic site.
“Yes, they will have the ability to do that,” Erdrich said. “That’s why, when you get to the (design development), it will all be approved by the state. So, when that number gets refined, that will be a solid number. In the schematic design, they’ll touch base with them a little bit, but not like they will in (design development).”
“If we had received grant money, I believe their influence in the process would be much greater,” LeBlanc added.
Following the discussion, LeBlanc said he would bring a measure for approval, March 22, to move forward with the schematic design.
“The fact of life is, if we’re going to do anything at all, we’re not going to do it for nothing,” said Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “We have to move through all of these steps in order to get to what it is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.