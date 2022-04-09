Local emergency crews were given a moment in the spotlight, April 1, at Camp Ripley.
The annual All EMS Banquet honored those who give of their own time to help others in the community. During a speech to the group assembled in the Hangar Conference Center, Morrison County EMS Medical Director Dr. Mark Moe was able to boil it down to one word.
“I want to put a word in your mind, and that’s ‘altruism,’” Moe said. “That’s defined as: ‘This principle or practice of unselfish concern for or devotion to the welfare of others. Or, in the animal kingdom, a behavior that may be to an animal’s disadvantage for the benefit of others.’”
The night began on a somber note, as Camp Ripley Fire Chief Pat Boone led a moment of silence to honor former Upsala Fire Captain Brian Lange and Brian Alnes, a first responder with the Swanville First Response Team.
“It’s been a difficult year, in my eyes,” Boone said. “We’ve lost a couple of us, a couple family members of this organization this year due to COVID.”
As part of the evening, Minnesota State Patrol Troopers Matt Anderson and Megan Boser presented a video titled “Lasting Impact: Life without Logan.” The video stressed the importance of wearing seat belts, as it told the story of a Dodge Center family left to grieve the death of their teenage son, who died in a car crash when he was ejected from the vehicle.
Following the film, Anderson shared statistics regarding road fatalities in Minnesota during the five-year period of 2016 – 2020. According to those numbers, teenagers make up about 10% of all road fatalities in the state. In 80% of those incidents, at least one of the drivers is in their teens.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for people age 1 – 24, according to Anderson’s presentation.
“Obviously, you have those younger drivers, it takes time to develop skills driving,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of multitasking involved, processing hundreds of pieces of information every minute. It just takes time to develop that skill. Unfortunately, there’s really no way to avoid that.”
He said the four pillars the Minnesota State Patrol focuses on while enforcing traffic safety are seat belts, distracted driving, speeding and impaired driving. These are the leading causes of crashes that result in fatalities or serious injuries.
After the first responders in attendance had a chance to get some questions answered by Anderson and Boser, Moe gave the night’s final speech. He highlighted his pride in the group, as well as the newly-formed Good Neighbors EMS Fund. The latter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the goal of assisting local first responders in performing their “altruistic acts of kindness.”
“Our primary mission was to identify equipment needs and disparities across our county and beyond, and deliver to you, through the generosity of various charitable organizations, co-ops, corporations, businesses, even individuals, equipment that can truly make a difference in the lives of those who do serve,” Moe said.
Additionally, he said the hope is to make Morrison County an example for others. That includes ensuring every first responder is fully equipped to the point that is considered the standard of care. He said the EMS team in Morrison County as a whole is “as good as it gets.” The hope is that the Good Neighbors EMS Fund can push that to new heights.
The original plan was for the Good Neighbors EMS Fund Board to hand out its first “jump bags” at the ceremony. Due to wait times, that wasn’t possible. However, eventually, every crew member in the county will receive a bag that includes all of the equipment they might need to immediately care for a patient.
The bags include cat tourniquets, a pulse oximeter, automatic blood pressure cuff, glucose meter kit, a thermometer and an oxygen bag. Each is estimated to cost $900.
Once every EMS team member has a jump bag, the next projects will include equipping them with an AED and a radio/pager. So far, the organization has purchased 45 bags.
“In addition, we recently were awarded funding from Sourcewell for $175,000,” Moe said. “With that, we intend to purchase roughly 250 bags and 35 AEDs. With that dollar amount, we’re going to spread that as evenly as we can between Morrison, Crow Wing, Cass, Todd and Wadena counties.”
Moe, who is an internist with CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, said he is uniquely situated to witness the way EMS members give to their communities. He said seeing them in action gives him “tremendous hope.”
For Moe, that was an important trait to find in an otherwise bleak time. The pandemic, he said, brought out “one of the vast complexities of human personalities.” COVID-19 and issues surrounding it revealed some of the strongest opinions and beliefs in people, he said, but it also brought out the worst in some people.
He said some people became so vehemently opposed to hearing beliefs of others that countered their own that it “consumed relationships” and “wrecked a lot of families.”
“At one point in the last couple of years, I felt about as low and hopeless for our society as I’ve ever felt,” Moe said. “Then, I come to a place like this and I see all of you, and I’m given hope again. There’s still people capable of reaching out to others, helping people in their time of need, without asking anything in return. It’s all of you who give up nights or a day off to go into a house to help someone, go to a car accident — you’re all good neighbors.”
