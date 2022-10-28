Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski briefed the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday, on the 2021 financial statement.
The Board can officially accept the statement at its Nov. 8 meeting, and at the same time approve for it to be published in its entirety in the Morrison Country Record.
Bryniarski said County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, Board Chair Greg Blaine and former Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson met with the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor in August.
“They found out that the county is sitting pretty well, fund balance wise,” he said.
The county’s policy is to have about 30% of the general fund in reserves. It was at about 40% at the conclusion of 2021.
That is something he said comes in handy when the county is met with unexpected expenditures, such as the need to build a new building for Public Works. That scenario is playing out right now in Morrison County, after a fire in May caused extensive damage to one of the department’s existing buildings.
In terms of internal controls, one area where small governmental units such as Morrison County often struggle is with segregation of duties among those responsible for financials within a given department.
“We’re a relatively small county and we don’t have the staff to segregate some of the financial duties as much as, say, a metro county,” Bryniarski said.
Commissioner Mike Wilson pointed out that general fund revenues in 2021 were $1.382 million higher than budgeted. He asked why that was.
Bryniarski said the influx of funding for COVID-19 relief was part of it. That extra money was chiefly due to “one-off” revenue streams.
Along with being printed in the Record, which is required by state statute, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if the county’s financial statements would be available online through the county’s website.
“It can be,” Bryniarski said. “I don’t think they have been, but I know some other counties that do that. I’ve been looking into that. We do have the financial section in our Auditor/Treasurer’s Department on our website (where) that can go.”
Both Winscher and Wilson said they were in favor of publishing the statement online.
“It’s public information and we’ll make it accessible,” LeBlanc said.
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a request from Health and Human Services (HHS) Director Brad Vold to do some holiday gathering in anticipation for Food Shelf Month in March. Last year, he said they raised $5,929.50, an increase of almost $400 over 2020;
• Approved the replacement of an elderly case management position within HHS;
• Advised County Administrator Matt LeBlanc to bring the proposed 2023 Board meeting schedule forward for approval, Nov. 8;
• Scheduled a Budget Committee meeting after the planning session, Nov. 15; and
• Heard from LeBlanc that the county will receive an additional $100,000 in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the federal government.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is a planning session at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
