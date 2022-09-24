County shop

A Morrison County sweeper truck, left, was the likely origin of a fire in the county’s machine shop in Little Falls, May 12. Tuesday, Morrison County Engineer Tony Hennen made a request to the County Board to explore replacing the 50-plus year old building.

 Photo courtesy of Morrison County Public Works

The cost to repair a Morrison County shop in Little Falls damaged in a fire, May 12, would be more than $1.6 million.

Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen gave a report to the Board on the final numbers he received from insurance adjusters. He ultimately asked for, and received, the go-ahead to explore replacing the building.

