The cost to repair a Morrison County shop in Little Falls damaged in a fire, May 12, would be more than $1.6 million.
Tuesday, County Engineer Tony Hennen gave a report to the Board on the final numbers he received from insurance adjusters. He ultimately asked for, and received, the go-ahead to explore replacing the building.
“We looked at that and we looked at how that really functions for our public works staff and the equipment that we’re using today,” Hennen said. “We decided it was best to review all of our options, whether or not it was to repair that building or move forward with replacing it.”
He received quotes from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the Contegrity Group, among others, on the cost to replace the building. The figure he received from the latter was a base project price of roughly $4.7 million to construct a new building.
Hennen noted, however, that was not a “thorough estimate.” Instead, he said it was a “brief estimate” that looked at the what the county needed and gave them an idea of what it would cost to reconstruct.
“When we evaluated keeping the building or replacing it, and then looking out 10, 15, 20, all the way out to 50 years, ultimately, I came to the decision, and so did our staff, that it would be best to replace this fire-damaged building,” Hennen said.
As such, he made a request to the Board to authorize Public Works to move forward with replacing the building, meaning it would start soliciting quotes from vendors.
Prior to the eventual vote, which was unanimous, Commissioner Randy Winscher asked if removal of the old building was included in the estimate Hennen received from Contegrity Group. Hennen said it was.
“They took a stab at it,” he said. “When they actually bid the project, they’ll have the removal on there. I’m sure they’ll have a specialty contractor that will evaluate the building; probably look at it and see what’s salvageable.”
Issues such as labor cost, disposal and what funds can be recouped by salvaging materials like steel will factor into the final bids on the project. In coming to the preliminary estimate, he said they were just looking at the numbers they have experienced over the last couple of years on comparable projects..
If the Board decided to build a new structure, it will be able to get a more detailed estimate.
“I kind of know, but I’m going to ask for the people out in TV Land,” Winscher said. “Why in the heck is it going to cost us $4.7 million, when I can put a shed up probably four or five times larger than this on my own personal property?”
Hennen said it’s a different structure than a pole building, for example.
Specifically, the kind of structures they’re exploring for Public Works will have to last “a long time,” which also factors into the size of the building. It would be larger than the shop it is replacing, and the layout would be different, mainly to include more space inside.
They also have to factor in specialty components, such as using a different type of concrete to accommodate large equipment, and if there is an in-floor heating system.
“There’s a little bit different building regulations for a commercial building,” Hennen said. “It also comes into what we’re storing in there, our actual vehicles, some of the clearances and requirements that we’re supposed to meet for OSHA and some of that.”
That last point was key.
In previous discussions about the shop, Hennen said there were times they were unable to meet OSHA requirements for having space to easily walk around equipment, for example. He said, the equipment they were putting inside the building, such as snow plows — which need to be kept in a heated garage — often made moving around the building “pretty tight.”
The new building that he is proposing would have plenty of open space to store equipment in a way that it was still easy to get around.
“That building’s 50-plus years old,” Hennen said. “Equipment’s changed a lot in 50 years.”
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked what the county would receive from insurance if it decided to replace the structure.
Hennen said it would be “somewhere between” $1.1 million and $1.6 million. The County Administrator’s Office is still working with the claims adjusters, and he anticipated that they would receive a figure “closer to $1.6 million.”
“The $1.6 million that you’re seeing is what it would take to repair that building,” he said. “That would be a full cleaning, the new insulation, full heating systems, electrical, structural. That’s just to put that building back to the condition it was prior to the fire.”
The low end of that figure — $1.07 million, to be exact — is the “walk away number.” That means, if the county were to just walk away from the building without demolishing it, repairing it or building anything new, it would receive $1.07 million from the insurance company.
However, he and his staff intend to replace the building with one that meets current equipment sizes. He believes that is where they will hopefully be able to receive the full $1.6 million if they move forward with a new building.
“We’ve had at least a half a dozen conversations on this issue,” LeMieur said. “This isn’t the first time we’re hearing about it. We do have multiple ways that we want to propose to pay for this, but that we haven’t worked out yet. We do have a couple of different directions that we’re planning to go.”
Winscher added, just because the Board approved Hennen’s request to move forward with soliciting bids, it did not necessarily mean replacement will happen. If the estimates come back high, Public Works will not have carte blanche to move forward, anyway.
Board Chair Greg Blaine said he could assure his fellow commissioners that it will not be the last time they discuss the county shop.
“This was a 50-plus year old building that, when we look at building facilities, that’s about as far out as you can expect to get life out of a structure,” Blaine said. “That structure had served its purpose. It’s just unfortunate that we had a catastrophic fire that is forcing us to make this decision at this point in time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.