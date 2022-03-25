Morrison County recognized 37 employees for their years of service, Tuesday.
According to County Administrator Matt LeBlanc, their total experience adds up to more than 430 years. It was a feat he said was, “impressive, to say the least.”
“I spend a lot of time going around to the other counties and talking to my counterparts,” LeBlanc said. “They’re not in the same position that Morrison County is in. They’re short COs, they’re short dispatchers, they’re short deputies, they’re short truck drivers, they’re short social workers, they’re short across the board. We’re just not there.”
The longest tenured employees to receive recognition during the ceremony were Tim Brummer, Peggy Zimny, Heather Ray and Mary Venske. All of them have been with Morrison County for 30 years.
Twenty of the people recognized reached the milestone of five years with the county, making up the largest group of honorees. Others had been with the county for 10, 15 and 20 years.
“We’re in a good position because of the folks in this room right here,” LeBlanc said. “The people is the soul of the organization. That’s what matters the most. I thank you for that and for sticking with us.”
He went on to say that sticking with an organization for at least five years was “something special.” He said it spoke to both the leadership in the county, as well as the organization as a whole.
“But, really, it’s up to the individual whether or not they want to stay here,” LeBlanc said.
Each of the recipients received a certificate of appreciation, as well as a gift from the county.
“On behalf of the entire County Board, I wish to thank all the employees for their excellent service and dedication,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Blaine. “Morrison County could not be as successful without all the employee’s dedication, talents and contributions.”
Later in the ceremony, three employees were also recognized upon their retirements. All had been with the county for at least 20 years.
The retiring honorees — Rachel Barta, Lynette Gessell and Annette Messerschmidt — were presented with a framed photo of the historic county courthouse.
Those honored for their years of service, Tuesday, were:
Five years — Scott Hanfler, Michel Wetzel, Jr., Daniel Leahy, Jamie Vogt, Penny Jacobson, Kristy Norton Lapos, Scott Drong, Amanda DeZurik, AngelTresco, Brett Fellbaum, Brian DeZurik, Jill Terwey, Ashley Shackle, Tina Gorecki, Amy Woldvogel, Ashley Miller Felker, Charlotte Hurd, Julie LeMieur, Tabitha Maher and Mike LeMieur.
10 years — Jeffrey Johnson, Mitchell Tavares and Nicole Kern.
15 years — Greggrey Valentine, Mark Dzieweczynski, Sarah Pratt and John Winzenburg.
20 years — Gregg Chirhart, Brian Post, John Cole, Kimberly Lillemoe, Debra Terwey and Tanya Redding.
30 years — Tim Brummer, Peggy Zimny, Heather Ray and Mary Venske.
