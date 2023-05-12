On March 31, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek noticed several members of her staff leaving for the day.
They witnessed a worker from the historic courthouse fall in the parking lot. Kowalzek said, in a nomination for recognition, that the woman had mobility issues, had injured her wrist and needed help. She said Rob Wall from the Safety Committee requested the wheelchair from the DMV.
Scott Hanfler, Kris Bleichner, Brian DeZurik and Darrin Welle then helped get the woman into the wheelchair, got her a blanket and brought her inside out of the rain while waiting for deputies from the Sheriff’s Office. The local ambulances had been dispatched elsewhere, so Hanfler waited with the individual until the ambulance arrived to get her to the hospital, according to Kowalzek’s account.
“I am extremely proud of my staff. They didn’t think twice about helping a fellow human being, and didn’t leave until the individual was attended to by medical professionals,” Kowalzek said.
These employees were recognized for their service by the County Board Tuesday, and were presented certificates of appreciation. Pictured are front row (from left): Commissioner Bobby Kasper and employees Sharon Peterson, Kris Bleichner, Scott Hanfler, Hannah Kruse and Brian DeZurik and Commissioner Jeffrey Jelsinki. Back row: Employee Rob Wall and Commissioners Greg Blaine, Mike LeMeiur and Randy Winscher. Kevin Sowada from Community Corrections Department was also involved, but not present for the photo.
