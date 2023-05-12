Helpers
Staff photo by Terry Lehrke

On March 31, Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek noticed several members of her staff leaving for the day.

They witnessed a worker from the historic courthouse fall in the parking lot. Kowalzek said, in a nomination for recognition, that the woman had mobility issues, had injured her wrist and needed help. She said Rob Wall from the Safety Committee requested the wheelchair from the DMV.

