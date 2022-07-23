Morrison County Chief Financial Officer Curt Bryniarski gave the Board of Commissioners an update, Tuesday, on the second phase of a potential project to benefit local emergency personnel.
The Board voted unanimously, June 21, to allocate about $660,000 worth of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) dollars it received from the federal government to purchase new radios for the Sheriff’s Office and Public Works Department. Specifically, those were Allied Radio Matrix for Emergency Response (ARMER) radios, many of which have encryption capabilities to fall in line with upcoming federal and state law enforcement guidelines.
For the second phase of the project, the Board instructed Bryniarski to engage with emergency response agencies throughout the county to see what their needs were, in terms of new radios. The idea was for the county to provide a 50/50 match for those entities to purchase new equipment.
Bryniarski said it is a work in progress, as he is still awaiting confirmation on what several agencies want to replace and update. A quote provided by Granite Electronics earlier this summer, if the county were to fully fund a replacement of all existing radios within the county, estimated the cost at $1.4 million. The price for the county to purchase all of those radios with a 50/50 split would be a little more than $700,000.
“We did have some reach out to me with the confirmation of what their match is; most of which are either the same or a little bit lower than what was quoted,” Bryniarski said.
For example, he said the Sullivan Lake First Response Team informed him that, of its eight radios, it typically only uses three. As such, they don’t need all of the eight replacements included in the quote. That reduces the cost for that agency alone, according to Bryniarski, by about $16,000.
“It’s a moving target yet from these agencies as far as them getting their lists to me of what they would like to replace on a 50/50 match with the county,” he said. “But, I foresee that number going down even more as more get back to me.”
He also said Granite Representative Mike Kahl said nine of the county’s existing radios could be repurposed for other agencies. That would reduce the overall cost to the county by about $33,000, Bryniarski said.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked if the information presented about the Little Falls Public Works Department needing 46 radios was correct. Bryniarski said that was the number that agency had, according to Granite Electronics. But, he said, it was an outlier in comparison to the first response agencies.
“Public Works isn’t a first response agency, either, so that’s $142,000 right there that we can get off of this list,” LeMieur said. “There’s no reason that Public Works couldn’t repurpose some of our county’s radios, too, if their radios are bad.”
Bryniarski said Kahl told him he wouldn’t recommend repurposing any of the county’s radios, other than the nine he had already mentioned. But, he said they could go to other agencies — such as Public Works — as additional radios, rather than replacements.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he was involved in a conversation, Monday, in St. Cloud that dealt, in large part, with both ARPA and radios. He said Morrison County is not the only agency dealing with this issue.
He said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s (BCA) notice that it would likely require encryption in order to communicate with it in the field was a concern for agencies throughout the state.
He said the “windfall” of money Morrison County received via ARPA puts it in a much better position than most of those agencies.
“There’s a lot of agencies that are having the exact same conversation that we’re having, except I think we’re in a pretty good position because we’re not dealing with a levy issue with the replacement of radios for the first time — and probably the last time — in history,” Jelinski said. “It’s never going to happen again, I don’t think.”
Going forward, Board Chair Greg Blaine said it was important that agencies get the information to Bryniarski regarding what they need to replace. In saying that, he stressed the word “need,” and said he was not “in favor of addressing wants.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher said every township and city in Morrison County had an opportunity to get ARPA funding, though some chose not to apply. He said he was unsure how many of the townships would be able to get back to Bryniarski in a timely fashion, as they might not be meeting to discuss a possible levy increase until spring 2023.
“These people that did respond, why don’t we just give them the 50% match?” LeMieur said. “We don’t have to wait for them all, do we?”
Bryniarski said that was an option. However, he said it would be easier to make “one big order” as opposed to several smaller orders as agencies continue to get back to him.
LeMieur asked him how long ago he had contacted those agencies. Bryniarski said he made his first contact with them in late May, and has reached out a total of three times each.
“I didn’t put a deadline on it,” Bryniarski said. “That’s part of what I wanted to come and see what the Board was comfortable with for a deadline. I was kind of looking into the end of September. I did get a variety of feedback and some of it was, ‘Well, can we incorporate this in our 2023 budget?’ I said, ‘Well, I can find that out for you.’”
He said those entities would have to set their preliminary levy by September, anyway. In that sense, it would be a good time for them to find out how a 50/50 match on the radios would fit into their budgets.
The prices for the radios, he added, were good until April 1, 2023, so there was still time.
Blaine said he was in favor of setting a deadline of Sept. 30 for the agencies to get their information to Bryniarski. That would include what they are able to contribute to a 50/50 match and how many radios they need to replace.
He said, with respect to LeMieur, that he disagreed with his idea to purchase the radios for the agencies that had already responded.
“I want to really be able to look at this in a more comprehensive and complete look at what will this cost,” Blaine said. “And I fear, also, that we may set a precedent in this decision-making process.”
He said he wasn’t in a rush, and he didn’t think any of the agencies were in such dire straights that they could not wait to get their new equipment.
“I don’t want to talk about it every week, though,” LeMieur said. “They have a responsibility. We’re trying to help them out.”
“In fairness to them, we did not give them a deadline,” Blaine said. “I don’t think that’s a fault, but I think we’re at a point now where we should give them a deadline. I don’t need to discuss this anymore until we reach that deadline and we have an updated list.”
He said he was envisioning that the Board would go over the needs of each entity once it receives the updated information from Bryniarski after the Sept. 30 deadline. He said Bryniarski could also broach some of those topics in his discussions with the agencies.
He said he felt the Board was sending “a pretty good message” that it is going to scrutinize the need for the radios requested by each agency.
“We’re not saying that we’re not willing to play ball and go halves on this, but at least this commissioner speaking right now will look at this from a needs-based perspective and not a wants-based perspective,” he said.
He instructed Bryniarski to contact the agencies from which he is still awaiting information and tell them he needs it no later than Sept. 30.
“I assume if they want to replace all of the radios on Mr. Kahl’s list that it’s a need,” Bryniarski said. “I don’t think (they) have the funding just to replace them just because. I think they’re really thinking about it and what they need and if they use them.”
