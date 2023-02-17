Body scanner
Metro Creative Connections

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said an incident during which six inmates at the jail overdosed, Saturday, Feb. 11, likely could have been prevented if the county had a body scanner.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Larsen said there are protocols in place to prevent drugs from getting into the jail. Those include searching all property and clothing of inmates as they’re admitted into the facility, as well as conducting a strip search.

