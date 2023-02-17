Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said an incident during which six inmates at the jail overdosed, Saturday, Feb. 11, likely could have been prevented if the county had a body scanner.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Larsen said there are protocols in place to prevent drugs from getting into the jail. Those include searching all property and clothing of inmates as they’re admitted into the facility, as well as conducting a strip search.
Despite that, an inmate was able to get what Larsen said is suspected to be fentanyl into the jail. That resulted in six inmates — five of whom needed to be administered Narcan — being hospitalized after showing symptoms of overdosing. All of them were monitored and have since been released from CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
“I can tell you, from what we know now, that a body scanner could have probably been utilized and this may have been prevented if we had a body scanner,” Larsen said.
The Board of Commissioners has briefly discussed the possibility of purchasing a scanner in the past, but those conversations have not gone into too much depth. Larsen said he wanted to bring it up again, Tuesday, because he believes it’s needed. Further, he wanted to have some discussion about how the purchase — which he estimated would cost around $225,000 — could be funded.
Options he suggested they explore included funding from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), the county’s portion of funds received from a class action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors and the Sheriff’s Office reserve fund.
“I’m willing to play in the sand with everybody and figure it out, but I just want to move this forward and just have a discussion, if you would,” Larsen said.
If the Board was willing to explore the purchase, Larsen wanted to get a request for proposal (RFP) in place so that he could bring it back for Board approval. He said the scanner they’re looking for would have to fit into the space available.
Board Chair Jeffrey Jelinski said, as the issue was not on Tuesday’s agenda, the Board was not prepared to have a “full-scale” conversation on the matter itself or how it would be funded. However, he was willing to get some preliminary questions or comments out in the open.
“There’s 87 counties (in Minnesota), and I don’t know if there’s 87 actual county jail facilities, what I will be curious about is, how many of our county jails in Minnesota actually utilize a body scanner,” Jelinski said. “You don’t have to give me that answer today, but eventually I’d kind of like to know the answer.”
Neither Larsen or Jail Administrator Tony Athman had an answer, but said they would try to find out.
In terms of how the scanner would work, Athman said there are different kinds of devices. Some are stationary and only require a person to stand in one place, fully clothed, to be scanned. Others move the person on “like a conveyor belt.” The whole process takes only four to eight seconds, depending on the machine.
“The power of the machine is about 1% of a normal X-ray, so you’re not seeing completely through the human body, but it’s picking up the outline and it’s highlighting metals and foreign objects, plastics, anything like that, that’s not human tissue or bone,” Athman said.
Exactly what kind of device Morrison County purchased would depend, in part, on the RFPs it received and the capabilities of various machines, according to County Administrator Matt LeBlanc
He suggested, unless the Board strongly opposed the idea, of continuing in the planning process. Any RFP would have to be approved by the Board before being sent out to vendors.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur asked if a scanner like the one Larsen and Athman are considering could see objects hidden within a body cavity. Larsen said it could.
“We have some inmates, or some people that we deal with in the field that, it’s over and over,” Larsen said. “They admit to us that, ‘You know what? I’m so addicted, I’m going to get these drugs into the jail no matter what.’”
Unless they have proof that they may be hiding contraband somewhere on their person, deputies or jail staff members have to get a search warrant to conduct a more thorough search than what is given to all inmates.
On some occasions, if there is reason to believe someone might be trying to smuggle something into the jail, deputies take them to Crow Wing County to utilize its body scanner prior to booking them into the jail in Morrison County. Athman said that machine picks up any foreign object in the body, including fillings in someone’s teeth.
“If it’s ingested in say, a plastic bag, it’s not fail proof by any means, but it will detect an anomaly, so to speak,” he said.
Commissioner Greg Blaine said, since there is an option in place now to take potential inmates to Crow Wing County, if there was a need to purchase a scanner due to access, or if it was only a matter of convenience.
“If Crow Wing County, I’m going to assume is probably the closest county that has a body scanner, do we have free and clear access to that now and going forward?” Blaine asked. “Or, is there reasoning why we would look to do this ourselves?”
Larsen said not every single inmate is re-routed through Crow Wing County. The main reason for that is, there are only so many deputies on the road at a time. If one is taken out of the county while making an arrest, they’re “out of the picture” while going through that process.
Ultimately, he said taking inmates to Crow Wing County isn’t what they want to do, but it is what they’re willing to do if there is reason to believe someone is trying to smuggle drugs into the facility. There is no contract in place for Morrison County to use its neighbor’s equipment, but Larsen said they have been “welcoming,” when they’ve asked to use it.
“We’re very lucky that no one died,” he said. “I don’t want to touch on the investigation, but I will say it’s suspected fentanyl. At the end of the day, we all know how potent fentanyl can be. We know it can be a killer, not only for the people that use it, but for our deputies and correctional officers and anybody around it. I just don’t want to face that liability.”
Blaine asked, if the Board ultimately approved the purchase, if all inmates would go through the scanner before being admitted into the jail. Athman said that would be the plan. He added that it could also be used to X-ray items such as clothing or mattresses to ensure they weren’t being used to conceal contraband.
In terms of the six inmates who overdosed, Larsen said they’re all “doing OK.” Once they returned to the jail after being released from the hospital, jail staff increased the number of times they’re checked on throughout the day. As of Tuesday morning, there had been no issues.
“I talked to all six of them personally yesterday,” Athman said.
“It’s a horrible event, but just the collaboration of every entity that was involved in saving all of these inmates’ lives, it’s just amazing,” Larsen added. “Kudos to our jail administrator and to our entire staff and everyone else that helped, because this could have been a tragedy.”
Blaine asked if any corrections officers or others who responded to the incident were affected by exposure, considering the potency of fentanyl. Larsen said one staff member was feeling some symptoms and, as a precautionary measure, went to the hospital to get checked out. He was cleared quickly and was allowed to return to work.
“If, for no other reason we would consider a body scanner, there’s one powerful reason for me to look forward to this information on that topic,” Blaine said. “I want to protect our people, as well as the public.”
