Morrison County Child Support staff has 1,494 open cases serving 1,524 children.
August is Child Support Awareness Month in Morrison County. To mark the occasion, Health and Human Services Collections Supervisor Bonnie Bachan and Executive Director Brad Vold relayed child support activity in the county during the past year, Tuesday, to the Board of Commissioners.
Of those 1,494 open cases, Bachan said 128 were new in 2021, 38 cases were re-opened and 321 were closed. In that time, the county dispersed nearly $4.282 million from collections with only about $890,000 in expenditures. It received $93,000 in federal incentives and $13,000 from the state.
A total of 153 of the total are interstate cases, which Bachan said requires researching policies and procedures for other states, countries and tribal nations.
“Nationally, one in five children receive child support services, and collections are just under $33 billion, with 96% of that going directly to families,” Bachan said. “In Minnesota, we help over 314,000 parents across 87 counties and 11 tribes.”
Among Morrison County’s caseload, Bachan said about 50% of the cases have never received any sort of public assistance. She said “that’s a big deal.” When that is the case, the county is providing child support services and nothing else to those families.
Most of what the county collects for child support comes from income withholding from employers. In 2021, that accounted for more than $2.639 million of the total amount.
The $4.282 million collected in 2021 is more than $1 million more than what was collected in 2020. Bachan said part of that is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the former number is more on par with what is usually taken in. The total in 2019, for example, was $4.379 million.
Minnesota receives its federal funding for child support based on performance measures. The state ranks fourth in two of the five categories that allow it to earn additional incentives, but Bachan said there is “a lot of room for improvement” in the other three.
“Morrison County receives funding based on those same categories,” she said.
The county out-paced the state in three of those five measures in 2021. In paternity establishment, Morrison County was successful on 99.73% of its cases, compared to 98.83% by the state as a whole. It also ranks 25th among 87 Minnesota counties in orders established at 94.01%, well above the state average of 86.5%.
The amount the county dispersed in 2021 accounts for about 78% of what was due to local families. That falls slightly below the pace set by the rest of the state. Collections on arrears — money that should have been paid earlier — was at 69% in Morrison County, below the 72% statewide rate.
Bachan said that is part of a downward trend throughout the state, as that was at 79% for both the county and the state in 2020
“That means that 69% of our cases that are arrears only, we’ve received a payment of some sort within the fiscal year,” she said.
Morrison County has improved in the cost effectiveness category, despite being down from last year. For every dollar spent, Morrison County collected $4.79 in 2021, compared to $3.09 by Minnesota in its entirety.
“Even though our percentage was down in this category, we moved up to 22nd in the state, which we were previously in 30th in 2020 and 34th and 2019, so we are moving in the right direction,” Bachan said.
She added that the federal government matches 66% of the state and county funding for child support. That makes it one of the most cost-effective public assistance programs available.
Bachan said there are some big changes on the horizon for child support services. Effective Aug. 1, the county eliminated charging interest on debts in an attempt to help people who are in arrears make payments.
“Some cases, they have such a large amount of debt, even if they do make a payment, it really isn’t seen,” she said.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, there will be new guidelines intended to help lower income families. Bachan said the guidelines that are currently in place leave a gap that puts middle-income people under support obligations that are “really just unrealistic for people to make.”
On that same date, payment plan agreements will be implemented, which parties can enter into before the county starts reporting to the credit bureau.
“I just want to thank you for all you do,” said Commissioner Mike Wilson. “I know your job’s not easy when you’re dealing with this, and I just want to thank you. Somebody has to do that, and these kids need help, so thank you very much.”
Board of Commissioners Briefs:
In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:
• Approved a 2 a.m. liquor license for Russell Holewa, dba Grub & Pub, for Sept. 27, 2022 - Sept. 26, 2023;
• Approved a 2022 food, pool and lodging license for new Big Adventures Child Care Center Owner April Sowers;
• Approved an actuarial services consulting agreement with Gallagher to conduct post-employment benefits actuarial valuation for 2022 and 2023;
• Approved a 2022 solid waste hauler license for Borgmann Disposal Services, LLC;
• Approved a resolution providing the extension of a $40,000 tax rebate to Wabash National through 2037 in exchange for job creation and investment in the Little Falls plant;
• Approved a contract with Greater Minnesota Family Services to recruit and train an in-home family therapist for Morrison County at a cost not to exceed $71,100. The request to use American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding for the contract was approved in May;
• Approved a conditional use permit for Carmen Goldsmith to operate a campground on her property in Darling Township with two conditions;
• Approved the proposed 2023 health insurance renewal rates for eligible county employees; and
• Entered into a closed session to discuss ongoing labor negotiating strategies and the potential purchase of property.
The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.
