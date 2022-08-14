Child Support Awareness Month

The Morrison County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation, Tuesday, designating August as Child Support Awareness Month in Morrison County. Celebrating the proclamation are child support workers (front row, from left): Trina Ebinger, Nancy Zachmeier, Courtney Popp, Juliet Kurtti and Angel Tresco. Back row: Bonnie Bachan and Joy Leidenfrost; Commissioners Mike Wilson, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher, Jeffrey Jelinski and Greg Blaine.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Morrison County Child Support staff has 1,494 open cases serving 1,524 children.

August is Child Support Awareness Month in Morrison County. To mark the occasion, Health and Human Services Collections Supervisor Bonnie Bachan and Executive Director Brad Vold relayed child support activity in the county during the past year, Tuesday, to the Board of Commissioners.

