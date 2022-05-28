Officials from Morrison County and the city of Little Falls discussed how they could work together to improve broadband service throughout the county, Monday, during a joint meeting.
County Administrator Matt LeBlanc told the group that, over the weekend, the Minnesota Legislature had passed a bill that included a $110 million investment in broadband throughout the state. That funding includes $50 million in state money for broadband grants and $60 million from the capital projects fund for grants to extend, map and buildout broadband infrastructure.
LeBlanc said the county was not actively involved in or leading a project to expand broadband in the county, but it has worked with two companies that are looking to increase capacity in certain areas. Those are Sytek, which is based in Upsala, and East Central Energy, located in Braham.
The county’s involvement, to this point, has been to provide letters of endorsement on grants for each company. Sytek’s service would focus on the southwestern portion of Morrison County, whereas East Central Energy’s would cover the southeastern part of the county in an application that also includes expanded service in Kanabec and Pine counties.
“The two companies that we’re working with, providing support to, are looking at leveraging some of these monies that the state (is making available),” LeBlanc said.
City Administrator Jon Radermacher said he believed Sytek’s build-out would also reach the southwest side of Little Falls.
“Is there any way that, since we are in the county, is there any way we can support this or we can do this together?” said Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka. “It only makes sense if you’re going to go border to border that you hit everybody.”
Radermacher said, according to a map of broadband service areas within the county, the northwestern and northeastern portions of the county are well covered. The southern part of the county — which would be covered in the proposed projects from Sytek and East Central Energy — along with areas in and around the city of Little Falls are the biggest problem areas.
Previously, the city of Little Falls worked with CTC to build out fiber for the industrial parks and downtown Little Falls. They’ve also hooked up to most city-owned facilities.
However, Radermacher said there are several residential areas in the city that are considered to be served, but are not getting the speeds advertised by providers. He said he has expressed his concerns with those providers, but has essentially been told they are “making improvements.”
“We, frankly, just haven’t seen it,” Radermacher said. “Our residential areas of our town are left with some limited options if they’re not in that close proximity that are built out with fiber from earlier projects.”
Radermacher said he had discussions with former County Administrator Deb Gruber — prior to her leaving the position in August 2021 — about the city and county partnering with additional providers to come in and do another large-scale application. He said that was something in which the city would be “very interested.”
Further, Radermacher said he wants to avoid a situation like he experienced prior to coming to Little Falls, when he worked for the city of Madison. In that case, Lac qui Parle County received a federal grant to build out broadband service to the entire county.
What he said happened was, providers to the city of Madison challenged it, so the town of 1,500 was left out of the grant.
“Living there — we are in the same boat,” Radermacher said. “We had a couple of providers, but they’re not providing the advertised service that they’re saying. We were called this ‘doughnut hole’ of isolation when it came to broadband. I fear that (something) similar could happen if these grants start coming through.”
He clarified that he certainly wants border-to-border broadband in Morrison County, as it “creates tons of opportunities for everyone.” His point was that he wants to ensure Little Falls does not get stuck behind because of how the programs were originally written.
County Board Member Jeffrey Jelinski said there are already similar situations happening locally. For example, he said he has high-speed internet at his house, but it is much faster if he goes two miles in any direction.
“If you were to say ‘border to border,’ I’m covered,” Jelinski said. “I have internet. I have high-speed internet. It might be one speed. You might have five.”
“That’s the point I was trying to make,” Zylka said. “I think it would be a sad irony if we were the ‘doughnut hole’ as we’re working to improve border to border. I’d like to see equality in that.”
County Board Chairman Greg Blaine said he was confident the Board would be supportive of working with the city of Little Falls to help avoid any “doughnut holes.”
As the federal and state governments have put more funding toward broadband, Blaine said he felt those larger units of government did so in thinking it would create more opportunities for businesses or providers to expand their services. The idea would be that the competition for territory would eliminate the “doughnut holes.”
“I think what we’re seeing here is, we don’t have a lot of opportunities for competitive companies in this,” Blaine said.
Ultimately, he said it comes down to residential density. The more homes there are in a given stretch, the more attractive it is for a provider to expand service there.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say, Jon and I took part in a meeting with (Community Development of Morrison County Executive Director) Carol Anderson two months ago where she pulled in all of those providers to stimulate this discussion,” LeBlanc said. “Carol did a great job trying to keep us all synced up on these efforts.”
